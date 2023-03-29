Rob Lowe says his son ‘trolling’ him on Instagram led to the creation of ‘Unstable’

Rob Lowe said his caller Netflix comedy, “Unstable,” was inspired by his boy John Owen Lowe relentlessly "trolling" him connected Instagram.

The father-son duo star successful nan bid together, pinch nan elder Lowe, 59, playing Ellis Dragon, an eccentric biotech entrepreneur. John Owen Lowe, 27, plays Ellis' estranged son, Jackson Dragon, who rolls his eyes astatine his dad’s self-absorption.

“You ever wonderment if nan assemblage is going to for illustration it aliases if there’s moreover an assemblage for it. This is 1 of those uncommon things wherever we knew location was an assemblage who liked it beforehand because they loved John trolling maine connected my Instagram account," Rob Lowe told "ET Canada."

Rob Lowe arsenic Ellis and John Owen Lowe arsenic Jackson successful "Unstable." John P. Fleenor / Netflix

Rob Lowe continued, “It was a viral point and that’s what led america to go, ‘Hey, possibly we should make a show because group bask it truthful much.’ So, we had that uncommon opportunity wherever nan assemblage was saying ‘more please’ and we conscionable had to fig retired what nan 'more' was going to be.”

Rob Lowe, who shares John Owen Lowe and an older son, Matthew Lowe, 29, pinch woman Sheryl Berkoff, said it took a while, but nan brace yet figured retired really to bring their hilarious “tone” to nan series, which premieres March 30.

Over nan years, Rob Lowe's fans person giggled complete John Owen Lowe’s playful jabs connected his dad's Instagram posts. One ongoing joke betwixt nan 2 is nan younger Lowe routinely inserting nan image of John Stamos’ look complete his dad's successful Father's Day and day posts.

"He’s a really smart writer, a really bully producer, a really bully actor," Rob Lowe said of his boy John Owen Lowe, right. JC Olivera / Getty Images

John Owen Lowe besides pokes nosy astatine nan erstwhile “West Wing” star’s alleged vanity. “The subtle creation of taking a selfie successful beforehand of ur Emmy nominations,” he commented connected 1 of his father’s galore selfies. “Plz deity no," he wrote alongside another.

Rob Lowe told "ET Canada" that he realized his son had existent talent aft John Owen Lowe wrote nan book for an particularly celebrated section of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which features his dada successful a starring role.

“He’s a really smart writer, a really bully producer, a really bully actor. I hide he’s my kid a batch and past I retrieve he’s my kid and past I get really proud,” said nan actor.

The duo’s comedic chemistry was connected afloat show past period erstwhile Netflix released a full-length promo for “Unstable.” The clip mixed footage from nan show pinch commentary from nan pair.

The video shows John Owen Lowe deadpanning astir his dad, “I spent a bully woody of my younker keeping him humble. It was a importantly ample task.”

He adds, “I consciousness for illustration your ego, unchecked —"

“— is simply a colossus!” his dada interjects.

“— would beryllium really, honestly, dangerous,” nan younger Lowe concludes.

