Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro, dead at 19

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, has died astatine 19.

His mother, Drena De Niro, announced nan news Monday successful an Instagram post.

“I don’t cognize really to unrecorded without you but I’ll effort to spell connected and dispersed nan emotion and ray that you truthful made maine consciousness successful getting to beryllium your mama,” she wrote. “You were truthful profoundly loved and appreciated and I wish that emotion unsocial could person saved you.”

Drena De Niro shared Leandro pinch creator Carlos Mare, who posted achromatic squares sans caption connected his Instagram accounts.

“I’m profoundly distressed by nan passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of nan condolences from everyone. We inquire that we please beryllium fixed privateness to grieve our nonaccomplishment of Leo,” Robert De Niro said successful a statement.

Further specifications were not instantly available. Later Monday, De Niro’s publicist shared different connection from Drena De Niro.

“It is pinch immeasurable daze and and sadness that we opportunity goodbye to our beloved boy Leo. We convey you for nan outpouring of emotion and support and inquire that we are fixed privateness astatine this clip to process this inconsolable grief,” she said successful nan statement.

In consequence to a petition to corroborate a TMZ study that Leandro was recovered successful a New York apartment, New York City constabulary wrote that “an 18-year-old antheral was recovered unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS connected scene” astatine a Wall Street reside that houses nan Cipriani Club Residences. Leandro only precocious turned 19, news outlets report.

The aesculapian examiner’s agency will find nan origin of death.

Drena De Niro, 51, is nan oldest of Robert De Niro’s now 7 children (the 79-year-old welcomed a babe earlier this year). The character adopted her erstwhile he joined her mother, Diahnne Abbott, his first wife. Drena De Niro is besides an actor, pinch roles successful “Joy,” “The Intern” and “Mozart successful nan Jungle,” among a agelong database of credits.

Leandro besides had acting credits to his name, pinch roles successful 3 projects besides featuring his mother: 2005’s “The Collection,” and 2018’s “Cabaret Maxime” and “A Star Is Born.” In Bradley Cooper’s remake, nan mother and boy played mother and boy _ woman and kid to Dave Chappelle’s character.