Robert Kennedy Jr Reveals BTC Investment for His Children, Insists Bitcoin ‘Threatens the Monopoly on Money’

During a Twitter Spaces arena connected Wednesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic U.S. statesmanlike contender, revealed that he acquired 14 bitcoin for his children. This announcement comes connected nan heels of financial documents revenge connected June 30, 2023, which indicated his ownership of nan starring cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Supporter Robert Kennedy Jr Purchases 14 Bitcoin for His Kids

On July 26, 2023, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Scott Melker, besides known arsenic nan Wolf of All Streets, successful a Twitter Spaces gathering. An avid bitcoin (BTC) supporter, Kennedy precocious revealed a connection to backmost nan U.S. dollar pinch bitcoin while speaking astatine a Heal-the-Divide arena if elected president.

Kennedy confirmed his bitcoin ownership during Wednesday’s Twitter Spaces chat pinch Melker, pursuing reports that surfaced successful early July astir his cryptocurrency holdings. “Right aft nan Bitcoin Conference, I decided to put my money wherever my rima is and bought 2 bitcoin for each of my 7 children,” Kennedy shared pinch Melker and nan audience.

The astir epic portion of this spaces? The end, When @RobertKennedyJr shared that he took nan money from his Monsanto cheque and bought each of his 7 kids 2 BTC each!https://t.co/gx5a63SDOj

In consequence to Marty Bent’s enquiry astir states specified arsenic New York targeting bitcoin mining and nan imaginable statesmanlike action, Kennedy admitted that he was uncertain of his expertise to power state-level decisions arsenic president. However, he stated that biology criticisms of bitcoin (BTC) were mostly unfounded. Kennedy commented:

I judge nan biology arguments against bitcoin are mostly fume screens, to obscure nan existent motives for suppressing bitcoin — Bitcoin threatens nan monopoly connected money.

The Democratic statesmanlike hopeful besides discussed really fiat currencies person enabled governments to finance never-ending wars and unwarranted biology initiatives. He attributed these detrimental consequences to nan “terrible outcomes of fiat currency.” In a study conducted by Harvard CAPS-Harris and published successful June, Kennedy garnered 15% backing from a conception of Democratic superior voters. Notably, 21% of nan individuals polled expressed a affirmative cognition of him.

