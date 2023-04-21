Roberto Firmino has agreed to subordinate FC Barcelona earlier adjacent season. Getty Images

Liverpool fable Roberto Firmino has agreed to subordinate FC Barcelona erstwhile his statement expires, according to nan Daily Mail.

This has been reported by Brazilian journalist Josue Seixas, who writes for reliable section publications specified arsenic UOL and hails from Firmino's hometown of Maceio successful northeastern Brazil.

According to Seixas, group adjacent to Firmino person confirmed to him that location is an statement successful spot betwixt nan guardant and nan Catalans, aft nan 31-year-old decided not to renew his existent woody astatine Anfield which expires connected June 30.

News of this collapsed successful March pinch Liverpool leader Jurgen Klopp having tried and grounded to person Firmino to stay, BBC Sport reported.

Firmino past offered himself to Barca done his representatives, according to El Nacional, pinch nan Reds' existent number '9' of nan belief that he could fresh into existent caput coach Xavi Hernandez's strategy effortlessly while successful emotion pinch nan Blaugrana's playing style nether their erstwhile legendary midfielder.

If nan Daily Mail study is accurate, it appears that Xavi and president Joan Laporta stock nan aforesaid ideas astir really Firmino tin bolster a squad which presently lacks goals and has grounded to people successful its past 3 matches contempt topping La Liga by 11 points.

Given Barca request to shave €200 cardinal ($218 million) from their costs measure arsenic warned by La Liga president Javier Tebas, it makes consciousness that they would look towards a soon-to-be free supplier for illustration Firmimo arsenic different targets specified arsenic Lionel Messi and Ilkay Gundogan will besides beryllium successful nan summer.

Firmino could enactment arsenic a cheaper replacement to compatriot Vitor Roque. Despite being almost 14 years nan Athletico Paranaense striker's senior, Firmino costs astir €40 cardinal ($44 million) little and besides has overmuch much acquisition successful nan elite arsenic a Premier PINC League and Champions League winner.

Barca person had to tie up a viability scheme to person La Liga they person nan intends to motion players this summer, and reportedly scheme connected making 4 caller acquisitions while 2 large names exit shape near according to Gerard Romero.

With Firmino, Gundogan and Messi already revealed arsenic nan imaginable first 3 incoming reinforcements, it remains to beryllium seen what could beryllium down doorway number '4'.