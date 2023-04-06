Robin's Most R-Rated Weapon Is Way Too Gross for the DCEU

One of nan top things astir Batman and nan Batfamily is nan truth they're prepared for immoderate fixed business that'll originate owed to their assortment of tools, but 1 Robin-specific gadget is measurement excessively gross to ever beryllium shown successful nan shows of movies of nan DCEU. While location are galore iconic gadgets that nan Batfamily employ, for illustration Batarangs and nan Grapple Gun, this circumstantial 1 is excessively gross for immoderate live-action adaptation.

Batman has employed galore different Robins passim his clip fighting crime successful Gotham City, and each Robin has had thing unsocial astir them, not conscionable personality-wise, but weapon-wise arsenic well. While Batman prefers to conflict barehanded, which is simply a trait Dick and Jason some followed, Dick was importantly much acrobatic than some Batman and nan different Robins who would travel aft him. On nan different hand, Tim preferred utilizing a bo unit and gadgets to conflict his enemies, and nan 1990s Tim Drake's Robin showed disconnected 1 of nan grossest gadgets ever utilized by a Batfamily member.

Tim Drake's Robin Often Employed A Regurgitant Gas

Readers sewage to spot this measurement backmost successful Robin #39 by Chuck Dixon and Staz Johnson wherever Robin utilized his "regurgitant gas" connected a group of criminals. Throughout nan 1990s tally of Robin, this was 1 of Tim's go-to gadgets. If location was a problem, Tim conscionable threw regurgitant state astatine it. While there's nary denying that nan state was surely effective, arsenic group can't attraction connected robbing aliases holding guns if they're vomiting, it was besides incredibly disgusting. Throughout nan 1990s Robin had immoderate of nan weirdest stories successful DC Comics, and it seems he carried weird gadgets too, including nan grossest limb ever employed by immoderate Batfamily member, which he liked truthful overmuch that he would usage it very often.

The usage of nan gadget makes cleanable sense, arsenic not only it easy incapacitates everyone successful nan area, but it besides leaves plentifulness of grounds for nan Police to collect. However, it apt wouldn't make Robin Gotham's favourite vigilante, considering nan clean-up process. Eventually, Robin did extremity utilizing nan regurgitant gas, but it remains a characteristic of nan wildest clip successful nan history of nan characteristic that is worthy looking backmost on. It shows what made Tim unsocial arsenic a Robin, his ingenuity successful utilizing gadgets and different clever approaches to solving situations that astir couldn't. While Batman has weird things successful his inferior belt, it's uncommon that he really uses thing retired of nan mean arsenic Tim did.

Robin's Regurgitant Gas Made Quick Work of Criminals

Tim Drake was 1 of nan smartest group to ever clasp nan mantle of Robin, and he ever tried to look astatine problems successful a different measurement successful bid to lick them. This has led Tim Drake's Robin to conflict crime successful Gotham City successful unsocial ways, and 1 of those was employing 1 of nan grossest gadgets ever seen successful comics, overmuch to nan scary of Gotham's criminals.