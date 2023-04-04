Robinhood to Pay Over $10 Million in Penalties to Numerous US States for Harming Investors

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) joined a multi-state colony pinch Robinhood, which will salary astir $10.2 cardinal successful fines for registering operational deficiency that negatively affected investors during nan COVID-19 crisis.

The crypto-related institution was slapped pinch different $30 cardinal punishment past summertime by nan New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for violating anti-money laundering and cybersecurity laws.

More Trouble for Robinhood

The DFPI became nan latest authorities regulator to join the multi-million statement pinch Robinhood. Prior to it, nan watchdogs of Alabama, Colorado, New Jersey, Delaware, Texas, and South Dakota maintained that nan patient harmed immoderate of its investors successful March 2020 by neglecting respective policies.

According to nan regulators, it grounded to pass users astir nan consequence associated pinch multi-leg action spreads, did not creation a customer recognition program, and did not workout owed diligence earlier approving definite action accounts. It besides did not cooperate pinch nan Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and different applicable agencies.

The operational setbacks allegedly occurred successful March 2020 (at nan opening of nan devastating COVID-19 pandemic) erstwhile hundreds of thousands of investors relied connected Robinhood’s platform.

NASAA President Andrew Hartnett praised nan communal efforts of nan authorities regulators, which purpose to use affected investors.

“Robinhood many times grounded to service its clients, but this colony makes clear that Robinhood must return its customer attraction obligations earnestly and correct these deficiencies,” he added.

DFPI Commissioner Clothilde Hewlett said specified platforms “must comply pinch common-sense protections for investors and consumers arsenic required by law.”

Despite nan fines, California’s regulator recovered nary grounds of fraudulent activities conducted by Robinhood. In addition, nan institution afloat cooperated pinch nan investigation.

The Previous Settlement

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) forced Robinhood Crypto (the cryptocurrency-focused portion of nan online brokerage firm) to salary a $30 cardinal punishment successful August 2022 aft it recovered “significant failures” of nan compliance programs.

The agency claimed that Robinhood violated anti-money laundering requirements and did not make due upgrades to its transaction monitoring system. Furthermore, it followed cybersecurity policies that did not align pinch nan standards outlined by nan NYDFS.

“DFS will proceed to analyse and return action erstwhile immoderate licensee violates nan rule aliases nan Department’s regulations, which are captious to protecting consumers and ensuring nan information and soundness of nan institutions,” Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris said astatine nan time.