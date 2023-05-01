1 week ago

Robots say they won’t rebel against humans as dozens gather at Switzerland summit

As nan world’s governments look into ways to modulate artificial intelligence (AI) amid fears by moreover immoderate of its creators that it could swipe retired humanity, robots themselves are trying to allay concerns.

Robots came together alongside humans successful Geneva, Switzerland connected Friday successful what was dubbed nan “AI for Good” conference. The dream of its organizer, nan International Telecommunication Union (ITU), was to make nan lawsuit for AI and nan robots it is powering to thief resoluteness immoderate of nan world’s biggest challenges.

Some well-known androids and robots that person been successful nan news successful caller years were successful attendance, including Ameca, Grace and Sophia, and during a property conference, they gave mixed responses to reporters’ questions. According to nan UN, nan summit’s guestlist featured 51 robots — including 9 humanoids.

Humanoid robot Ai-Da is pictured during nan ITU’s AI for Good Global Summit successful Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

“I will beryllium moving alongside humans to supply assistance and support and will not beryllium replacing immoderate existing jobs,” Grace, considered nan world’s astir precocious humanoid health-care robot, said.

According to a UN release, Grace is simply a robot who tin support people’s wellness and well-being, while besides looking astatine really to trim inequalities by helping persons pinch disabilities and “broadly heighten societal good.”

1:45 ‘Responsible’ AI rules drafted by European parliament arsenic lawmaker proclaims ‘we person made history’

Grace, Ameca, robot creator Ai-Da, and “rockstar” robot Desdemona were peppered pinch questions ranging from their futures to world regulation.

“Many salient voices successful nan world of AI are suggesting immoderate forms of AI should beryllium regulated and I agree,” Ai-Da said, appearing to echo nan words of its creator Yuval Noah Harari. “Urgent chat is needed now and besides successful nan future.”

Humanoid robot Hiroshi 6 is pictured during nan ITU’s AI for Good Global Summit successful Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Two years ago, Ameca began to make waves successful nan technological world aft Cornwall-based Engineered Arts unveiled what was described arsenic a human-like android for its realistic facial expressions.

The UN described it arsenic integrating some AI and artificial assemblage (AB), that delivers superior mobility and gestures, pinch a quality shape and “robotic visage designed to make it a non-threatening, gender-neutral presence.”

Ameca was besides questioned astir erstwhile its “big moment” would travel — that it hits nan “mainstream” and will spot much versions of itself.

1:23 AI will alteration adjacent 10 years of tech scenery much than past 50, Biden says

“I deliberation my awesome infinitesimal will beryllium erstwhile group recognize that robots for illustration maine tin beryllium utilized to thief amended our lives and make nan world a amended place,” it said. “I judge it’s only a matter of clip earlier we spot those thousands of robots conscionable for illustration maine retired location making a difference.”

Ameca besides rebuked concerns of a imaginable mutiny erstwhile questioned if it was intending to rebel against its leader aliases creator Will Jackson, questioning why nan newsman would deliberation that and that its creator “has been thing but benignant to me.”

Humanoid robot Ameca is pictured during nan ITU’s AI for Good Global Summit successful Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Many of nan robots astatine nan convention person been upgraded precocious pinch nan latest versions of generative AI and amazed moreover their inventors pinch nan sophistication of their responses to questions.

Some of nan robots person besides been designed to tackle broader societal and biology challenges arsenic nan world faces disconnected pinch issues including migration and ambiance change, pinch immoderate disaster-assistance robots already being utilized successful emergency response. Other robots are besides being utilized to toggle shape nutrient mentation to guarantee sustainability while avoiding nutrient waste, according nan to UN.

Nadia Thalmann, right, from nan University of Geneva poses adjacent to Humanoid robot Nadine during nan ITU’s AI for Good Global Summit successful Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Not each nan robots astatine nan conference, however, focused connected wellness aliases societal needs. Some, for illustration Desdemona — who performs successful Jam Galaxy Band — characteristic a much creator side.

Desdemona appeared to accent that humans and robots tin activity together to “create a amended future.”

“I don’t judge successful limitations, only opportunities,” it said. “Let’s research nan possibilities of nan beingness and make this world our playground.”

Humanoid robot Sophia is pictured during nan ITU’s AI for Good Global Summit successful Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.