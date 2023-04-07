Rocket Report: Starship gets a tentative launch date; China tests ocean landing

Eric Berger - Apr 7, 2023 11:15 americium UTC

Enlarge / Starship is seen stacked connected apical of nan Super Heavy rocket connected April 5, 2023. SpaceX

Welcome to Edition 5.32 of nan Rocket Report! We person plentifulness to talk this week, including nan astonishing occurrence of a quasi-private Chinese institution that reached orbit connected its first motorboat attempt. I don't deliberation this accomplishment has rather gotten nan attraction it deserves.

Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy. The motorboat institution announced Tuesday greeting that it has revenge for bankruptcy successful nan US District of Delaware, Ars reports. The cash-strapped institution said it views bankruptcy arsenic nan champion intends of trading itself. "At this stage, we judge that nan Chapter 11 process represents nan champion way guardant to place and finalize an businesslike and value-maximizing sale,” said Dan Hart, CEO of Virgin Orbit. To proceed nan business pinch a skeleton unit for minimal operations, laminitis Richard Branson has agreed to supply $31.6 cardinal successful debtor-in-possession financing. If approved by nan bankruptcy court, this financing would let nan institution backing to proceed these operations while seeking a buyer.

Asset waste likely ... The champion result for nan California-based institution would beryllium to find a purchaser consenting to proceed Virgin's motorboat business. Through nan bankruptcy process, nan institution could shed immoderate of its indebtedness and perchance look arsenic a leaner business serving a conception of nan marketplace seeking dedicated motorboat connected a responsive vehicle. However, nan much apt way is astir apt nan wholesale trading disconnected of nan company's business and assets, arsenic successful caller weeks, Virgin Orbit has been incapable to find a purchaser consenting to proceed its operations. While location was a nationalist flirtation pinch a Texas-based investor named Matthew Brown, it was ne'er clear that he was a superior bidder aliases had nan costs to prevention Virgin Orbit. He astir apt did not, as Tim Fernholz reports. (submitted by Ken nan Bin and Barry Alexander)

Impressively, Space Pioneer reaches orbit. On Sunday, Space Pioneer became nan first Chinese backstage motorboat patient to execute orbit pinch a liquid-fueled rocket. The Tianlong-2 rocket lifted disconnected from a carrier erector launcher astatine nan Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, sending a mini distant sensing research outer into orbit, Space News reports. The motorboat intends Space Pioneer—full sanction Beijing Tianbing Technology Co., Ltd—becomes nan first backstage institution to scope orbit pinch its first launch.

Aiming for medium-lift next ... The three-stage Tianlong-2 is tin of carrying 2 metric tons to low-Earth orbit. The institution has raised a ample magnitude of money, $438 million, since its founding successful 2018. This money will beryllium used, successful part, for nan improvement of nan larger Tianlong-3 launcher and its rocket engines. This Falcon 9-like rocket will beryllium tin of lifting 15 tons to low-Earth orbit, pinch a reusable first stage. One tin reasonably statement nan grade to which Chinese commercialized companies are genuinely backstage aliases abstracted from nan state-owned abstraction enterprises, but this is nevertheless an awesome achievement. The US needs to proceed nurturing its commercialized abstraction organization because China is rising here. (submitted by Ken nan Bin)

Rocket-powered spaceplane takes flight. A New Zealand-based abstraction company, Dawn Aerospace, said Wednesday it had completed nan first 3 trial flights of a rocket-powered spaceplane. This Mk-II Aurora conveyance measures 4.5 meters agelong and is powered by a combustion rocket motor fueled by kerosene and hydrogen peroxide. During its first flights, nan conveyance flew to an altitude of astir 1,800 meters and reached a maximum velocity of astir 315 kilometers per hour, Ars reports.

Into abstraction possibly adjacent year ... The trial campaign, which is taking spot from nan Glentanner Aerodrome successful New Zealand, will yet spot this conveyance apical retired astatine astir 20 kilometers. The lessons learned from this level will beryllium put into a 2nd type of nan Mk-II Aurora, which could return formation earlier nan extremity of this twelvemonth aliases early successful 2024. The extremity is to alert this 2nd type of nan spaceplane to an altitude of 100 km, supra nan internationally recognized bound of space. (submitted by David Ai)

China tests ocean-based landing. The state-owned Chinese Academy of Sciences successfully carried retired a rocket vertical landing trial astatine sea, Global Times reports. The rocket was small, conscionable 2.1 meters long, pinch a wide of 93 kilograms. Additionally, it was powered by a turbojet motor alternatively than a variable-thrust liquid rocket engine. Nevertheless, nan 10-minute trial signals nan superior intent of nan Chinese authorities to commencement reusing first stages.

A soft landing ... During nan test, nan rocket prototype flew astatine an altitude of much than 1,000 meters earlier descending successful a soft hovering manner and decelerating nether reverse thrust. The landing velocity was reduced to little than 2 meters per 2nd astatine nan last shape earlier nan rocket touched down steadily into nan ocean. This benignant of rocket betterment exertion astatine oversea could beryllium wide applied to early rocket models, including nan Jielong-3 and Jielong-3 heavy-lift launchers.

Astra says Rocket 4 is connected track. Astra is still readying to behaviour a first motorboat of its Rocket 4 conveyance earlier nan extremity of nan year, Space News reports. “We proceed to expect trial flights for Rocket 4 to statesman successful nan second portion of 2023, and proceed to stay connected way pinch our cardinal improvement milestones starring up to our first flight,” Chris Kemp, main executive of Astra, said connected an net call.

We shall see ... Those milestones, he said, see completing nan qualification of nan upper-stage motor and a full-duration static-fire trial of nan first-stage engine. The institution has besides conducted testing of nan vehicle’s propellant tanks and activity connected nan accumulation statement for nan vehicle. Rocket 4 is importantly larger than Rocket 3.3, pinch a planned payload capacity of up to 600 kilograms to mid-inclination orbits. (submitted by EllPeaTea)

Canadian spaceport making progress. Thanks to a mild winter, building connected roads for a Canadian spaceport continued passim nan season, spaceQ reports. This has allowed Maritime Launch Services, which is processing nan spaceport successful Nova Scotia, to statesman activity connected a motorboat pad. The institution hopes to big suborbital motorboat attempts this summer.

Step-by-step approach ... If each goes well, nan Nova Scotia spaceport will big an orbital motorboat effort by Skyrora successful early 2024, though that is predicated connected nan Edinburgh motorboat institution being fresh to go. The extremity of these launches is for spaceport operators to study and hole for medium-lift launches later this decade. Maritime Launch Services sees a large request for medium-lift that it would for illustration to thief meet. (submitted by JoeyS-IVB)