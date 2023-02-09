Rockies place closer Daniel Bard on IL as he deals with anxiety

7 hours ago
Colorado Rockies made a precocious roster move anterior to Opening Day, placing person Daniel Bard connected nan injured database (IL) owed to anxiety. 

Bard did not want to support it a concealed either, telling Danielle Allentuck of The Gazette this is thing he has dealt pinch successful his MLB career before. 

"It’s a difficult point to admit," Bard said. "But I’ve been done this before. I person capable going connected extracurricular nan crippled to recognize what’s important. …I’m highly grateful to beryllium successful an statement that understands these things and is accepting."

Daniel Bard, #52 of nan Colorado Rockies, throws a bullpen astatine Salt River Fields astatine Talking Stick connected Feb. 17, 2023 successful Scottsdale, Arizona.

Daniel Bard, #52 of nan Colorado Rockies, throws a bullpen astatine Salt River Fields astatine Talking Stick connected Feb. 17, 2023 successful Scottsdale, Arizona. (Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

What Bard struggled pinch successful nan past was power of his pitches, aliases much commonly known successful nan shot world arsenic nan "yips." 

Bard’s World Baseball Classic play pinch Team USA is wherever galore judge it started to travel backmost again, particularly connected nan errant fastball that collapsed Houston Astros prima Jose Altuve’s manus arsenic he played for Venezuela. 

Bard was 1 of nan much reliable relievers successful nan crippled erstwhile he collapsed into MLB pinch nan Boston Red Sox successful 2009. However, by 2012, his reliability skyrocketed and power complete his worldly was suffering by nan game. 

LIBERAL CITY'S ‘DISGRACEFUL’ MOVE BEFORE BASEBALL'S OPENING DAY HAS ACTIVISTS FURIOUS

After conscionable 2 appearances pinch Boston successful 2013, Bard did not spot nan fields again until 2020, 7 years later. His ascent backmost was a miracle, and aft posting a 3.65 ERA successful 23 appearances, he was named nan NL Comeback Player of nan Year. 

Bard struggled successful 2021 pinch a 5.21 ERA, but was 1 of nan champion relievers successful shot past play pinch a 1.79 ERA complete 57 outings pinch nan Rockies, collecting 34 saves on nan way. 

Relief pitcher Daniel Bard, #52 of Team USA, pitches against Team Colombia during nan World Baseball Classic Pool C crippled astatine Chase Field connected March 15, 2023 successful Phoenix.

Relief pitcher Daniel Bard, #52 of Team USA, pitches against Team Colombia during nan World Baseball Classic Pool C crippled astatine Chase Field connected March 15, 2023 successful Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

That earned him a two-year, $19 cardinal statement to stay successful Colorado this offseason, and nan Rockies are hoping to protect their finance by placing him connected nan IL now and trying to get Bard correct again. 

Bard is not nan only awesome convention subordinate to beryllium unfastened astir nan "yips." Former St. Louis Cardinal Rick Ankiel famously reinvented himself arsenic a ballplayer to stay successful nan bigs aft he could not find nan onslaught area arsenic a pitcher.

METS NLCS HERO SIGNS WITH MLB PARTNER LEAGUE TEAM

Ankiel ended up going backmost down to nan minors aft pitching for nan Cardinals from 1999-2004 to go an outfielder. He would yet get nan telephone backmost to nan bigs successful 2007, wherever he deed .285 successful 47 games. 

He would extremity up bouncing astir MLB, but ended up pinch an 11-year profession and a .240 batting mean complete 651 games. 

Daniel Bard, #52 of Team USA, poses for a image anterior to nan 2023 World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal crippled betwixt Team USA and Team Venezuela astatine loanDepot Park connected Saturday, March 18, 2023 successful Miami.

Daniel Bard, #52 of Team USA, poses for a image anterior to nan 2023 World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal crippled betwixt Team USA and Team Venezuela astatine loanDepot Park connected Saturday, March 18, 2023 successful Miami. (Sam Robles/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

At 37 years old, Bard taking Ankiel’s way does not look to beryllium an option, but nan Rockies are consenting to activity pinch him to get their person backmost successful nan bullpen arsenic soon arsenic he feels ready.  

