Rogers names former Liberal minister to executive role, raising influence concerns

2 hours ago

Former Liberal manufacture curate Navdeep Bains is joining Rogers arsenic nan company’s caller main firm affairs officer, pushing critics to sound nan siren connected a perceived politics-to-industry pipeline.

Rogers announced respective caller appointments to its executive activity squad connected Thursday, including Bains and a erstwhile Shaw executive.

“This is simply a terrific opportunity to build connected my committedness to champion captious issues facing some Canada and Canadians,” Bains said successful a statement.

“It’s an breathtaking clip to subordinate nan institution and to activity pinch Tony and nan squad to thief turn nan integer system and present much choice, much worth and much connectivity for consumers.”

Bains served successful Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s furniture arsenic national manufacture curate from 2015 until early 2021, and chose not to tally for re-election that year.

Story continues beneath advertisement

The manufacture curate is responsible for overseeing nan country’s nationalist business strategy, including regulating nationalist sectors specified arsenic telecommunications.

Bains is joining Rogers aft serving arsenic a vice chair of world finance banking astatine CIBC.

He is conscionable nan latest illustration of an ex-elected charismatic obtaining a high-profile firm occupation successful an manufacture related to their erstwhile portfolio.

Ben Klass, a PhD campaigner astatine Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communications and a telecommunications researcher, said nan news of Bains’s assignment evoked feelings of “disappointment” and “resignation.”

Klass testified earlier MPs connected nan House of Commons manufacture committee astir past summer’s Rogers outage, wherever he called for amended regularisation of nan telecom industry.

“To spot our leaders moving seamlessly betwixt authorities — wherever they fundamentally correspond nan interests of nan group — and nan manufacture … it’s difficult to overstate really disappointing that is,” Klass said.

NDP manufacture professional Brian Masse called nan Bains’s assignment “incredibly concerning.”

1:54 Rogers to supply compartment work successful TTC subways

“This hiring raises questions, particularly aft nan authorities green-lit nan Rogers-Shaw merger, benefiting Rogers astatine nan disbursal of Canadian consumers,” Masse said successful a statement.

Story continues beneath advertisement

“Canadians person questions — they want to guarantee Rogers now has nary easy entree to furniture pinch this hiring.”

The Rogers-Shaw merger was first projected successful March 2021, aft Bains near nan manufacture curate role. It was approved past period by existent Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne pinch a group of conditions.

Trending Now

Bains is not nan only erstwhile Liberal curate to clasp a elder position successful nan industry.

Earlier this year, John Manley was named nan chair of nan committee of board for Telus.

Manley was a personnel of Parliament for 7 years and filled respective different roles successful erstwhile premier ministerJean Chretien’s cabinet, starting retired arsenic manufacture curate and yet landing successful finance. He near national agency successful 2004.

There are nary prohibitions connected elected officials taking roles successful nan backstage assemblage aft leaving office, truthful agelong arsenic they stay compliant pinch nan Lobbying Act.

According to nan act, an elected charismatic is not permitted to prosecute successful lobbying activities for 5 years aft leaving nationalist office.

A Rogers spokesperson said portion of Bains’s work will beryllium to lead nan company’s nationalist argumentation and environmental, societal and governance efforts.

Story continues beneath advertisement

His domiciled will impact overseeing authorities affairs, but nan spokesperson said he will not pass pinch nan authorities connected behalf of Rogers, truthful arsenic to stay title pinch nan Lobbying Act.

The Rogers rep said that “out of an abundance of caution, Navdeep proactively reached retired to nan morals and lobbying commissioners and was provided clearance to subordinate Rogers.”

Rogers has recovered itself successful nan governmental spotlight respective times complete nan past year. The July 8 outage past summertime near millions of Canadians pinch nary net aliases compartment service, and critics person raised concerns astir title aft nan precocious approved Shaw acquisition.

Given nan captious domiciled of authorities successful specified issues, Klass said nan assignment of Bains begs nan question: “Is it nan authorities telling Rogers what to do, aliases is it Rogers telling nan authorities what to do?”