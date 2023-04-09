Rogers say it will expand 911 service on the TTC as part of larger plan to bring 5G to subway system

Rogers Communications Inc. says it will expand entree to 911 connected nan Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) arsenic portion of a larger scheme to bring 5G to nan full subway system.

In a news merchandise connected Monday night, Rogers said it has entered into an statement to get nan Canadian operations of BAI Communications, which has had nan exclusive authorities to build a wireless web for nan TTC since 2012.

Rogers said it plans to bring "full 5G connectivity services" to nan TTC complete clip but bringing in wireless work will return astir 2 years to complete.

Rogers said it wants to guarantee entree to 911 crossed nan subway system. Currently, TTC customers pinch immoderate mobile supplier tin telephone 911 only wherever nan cellular web exists, specified arsenic connected position platforms, concourses, and about 25 per cent of nan tunnels. The announcement comes aft a drawstring of violent incidents connected nan TTC.

The wireless, cablegram and media company said it will activity to "address gaps successful nan busiest and astir captious sections" of nan subway system.

"We cognize information is apical of mind for Torontonians. Residents and visitors expect wireless connectivity erstwhile they're travelling connected nan TTC's subway system," Ron McKenzie, Rogers' main exertion and accusation officer, said successful nan release.

In nan release, it said: "Over time, riders will acquisition nan rollout of 5G sum for each wireless services beyond 911. The 5G web build is expected to return astir 2 years to complete because of nan constricted overnight building windows disposable to complete web installations truthful nan subway remains operational for riders.

"Together pinch nan TTC, Rogers will activity connected a phased deployment plan, including web design, architecture and rollout logistics, for some web improvements and description successful nan stations, concourses and successful each of nan subway tunnels."

In 2012, BAI was awarded a $25-million statement by nan TTC to build and run its nationalist Wi-Fi and cellular network.

However, Freedom Mobile is nan only telecom institution that has signed connected to supply sum to its customers done BAI's network, meaning astir mobile customers person small to nary work on nan subway line.

An summation successful convulsive incidents connected nan TTC complete nan past twelvemonth has brought nan spread nether caller scrutiny, pinch immoderate calling connected nan national telecommunications regulator to unit Rogers, Bell and Telus to usage BAI's network.

Rogers says pinch nan acquisition of BAI, it tin now put successful building a broad and reliable 5G web for nan full TTC subway system.

In a tweet connected Monday night, nan TTC said: "The #TTC is pleased that Rogers and BAI person entered an statement that will grow 911 work and bring enhanced wireless connectivity to our system. We're moving pinch Rogers to finalize nan position of a caller statement that will facilitate their multi-year web description plan."