Rogers-Shaw deal drags down profits at newly merged telecom giant in Q2

Rogers Communications Inc. saw its profit alteration by 73 per cent to $109 cardinal successful its astir caller 4th erstwhile it closed its woody to bargain Shaw Communications Inc.

The Toronto-based telecommunications institution says its second-quarter profit compared pinch a nett income of $409 cardinal successful nan aforesaid play past year.

The profit amounted to diluted net per stock of 20 cents for nan play ending June 30, down from 76 cents during its erstwhile 2nd quarter.

Rogers says nan important driblet successful nett income and diluted net per stock reflects an ongoing summation of astir $500 cardinal successful quarterly depreciation and amortization from nan assets acquired successful its $26-billion merger pinch Shaw, which closed successful April.

On an adjusted basis, its nett income totalled $544 million, a 17 per cent summation from $463 cardinal during nan anterior 2nd quarter, while its adjusted diluted net per stock moved from 86 cents to $1.02 per share.

Revenue for nan play grew 30 per cent to $5 cardinal successful nan astir caller quarter, up from $3.9 cardinal successful nan erstwhile 2nd quarter.