Rohit re-enters top 10 batters list, Ashwin strengthens position among bowlers

India skipper Rohit Sharma re-entered nan apical 10 batters database of nan ICC men's Test subordinate rankings aft his 10th period while Ravichandran Ashwin, pursuing his 12-wicket haul successful nan bid opener against West Indies, strengthened his numero position among bowlers.

Rohit is nan highest classed Indian batter.

The skipper climbed 3 slots to scope number 10 connected nan database connected 751 standing points aft India hit hosts West Indies by an innings and 141 runs successful opening Test of nan two-match bid successful Roseau, Dominica.

India's debutant, 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, besides made a scatter successful Dominica pinch a scintillating 171 disconnected 387 deliveries to participate nan batters database for nan first clip successful 73rd spot connected 420 points.

Jaiswal's awesome sound was nan highest people by an Indian opener connected debut distant from location and nan third-highest people for an Indian opener connected debut.

Rohit is trailed by teammates, Rishabh Pant, who has slipped 1 slot to 11th spot connected 750 points and Virat Kohli, who remains successful 14th spot connected 711 points.

In nan Windies' camp, debutant Alick Athanaze deed nan team's highest people successful nan lucifer pinch his 47 from 99 successful nan first innings to participate nan database successful associated 77th place, sharing nan position pinch Alex Lees of England connected 407 points.

The apical 9 places stay unchanged successful nan batting database this week.

Ashwin's outstanding haul successful nan lucifer further cemented his spot arsenic number 1 successful nan Test bowlers database connected 884 points, enjoying a 56-point lead complete number two, Australia captain, Pat Cummins, connected 828.

His teammate, Ravindra Jadeja, has risen 3 slots from 10th spot to seventh pinch 779 points, acknowledgment to his ain 5 wickets successful nan match.

Jadeja besides remains nan number 1 classed all-rounder successful nan format connected 449 points, 87 points up of Ashwin, who besides continues to nurture his 2nd spot connected 362 points.

The conclusion of Bangladesh's victorious two-match location T20 International bid against Afghanistan saw Rashid Khan support his position astatine nan apical of nan bowlers database of nan T20I subordinate rankings.

The location side's 2-0 expanse saw gains for Shakib Al Hasan, who jumped 8 places successful nan bowlers database to associated 16th. He shares nan spot pinch Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan connected 616 points, while Nasum Ahmed changeable up 17 slots to associated 33rd connected 550 points, which he shares pinch West Indies' Alzarri Joseph.

In nan batters list, interim skipper Litton Das roseate 3 slots to stock nan 18th spot pinch West Indies' Brandon King (588 points) for his scores of 18 and 35.