Roma's US owners among officials being investigated by Italian authorities for false accounting

Roma’s existent and former American owners and Lazio president Claudio Lotito are among galore officials astatine nan 2 clubs being investigated by Italian authorities for mendacious accounting via alleged maltreatment of superior gains successful nan transportation market.

Prosecutors successful Rome (for Roma) and Tivoli (for Lazio) announced nan investigations, which besides impact a 3rd Serie A club, Salernitana, and which resulted successful financial constabulary searches astatine offices for nan clubs connected Wednesday.

Prosecutors opportunity nan clubs progressive earned profits by falsely reporting nan values of players bought and sold connected nan transportation market.

Current Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin, arsenic good arsenic erstwhile Roma proprietor James Pallotta, were named successful nan prosecutors’ report.

Lotito formerly owned Salernitana arsenic well.

The transportation deals being examined occurred betwixt 2017 and 2021.

All 3 clubs support that they operated wrong nan rules.

Juventus and respective different clubs in Italy person besides been investigated for superior gains cases precocious and successful January nan Italian shot federation penalized Juventus 15 points successful Serie A for mendacious accounting.

Juventus, which denies wrongdoing, has appealed nan 15-point punishment to Italy’s highest sports tribunal wrong nan Italian Olympic Committee, known arsenic CONI. An entreaty proceeding astatine CONI is slated for April 19.

The shot federation could now unfastened an enquiry into accounting astatine Roma, Lazio and Salernitana.

