Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 win over Cody Rhodes leaves young fan shocked: 'This is bulls---!'

4 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 win over Cody Rhodes leaves young fan shocked: 'This is bulls---!'

One young instrumentality whitethorn person underscored conscionable really Cody Rhodes supporters felt astir watching their feline suffer to Roman Reigns astatine WrestleMania 39 successful a lucifer for nan Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns and Rhodes astatine an epic lucifer astatine SoFi Stadium successful Inglewood, California, connected Sunday night. At nan end, Solo Sikoa – who was ejected earlier successful nan lucifer – utilized his signature Samoan Spike finishing maneuver connected Rhodes and allowed Reigns to capitalize and yet triumph nan match.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Solo Siko, wearing a hooded jacket, and Cody Rhodes, right, and Roman Reigns  during Wrestlemania Night 2 astatine SoFi Stadium April 2, 2023 successful Inglewood, California.

Solo Siko, wearing a hooded jacket, and Cody Rhodes, right, and Roman Reigns  during Wrestlemania Night 2 astatine SoFi Stadium April 2, 2023 successful Inglewood, California. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

A young man, who apt stayed up precocious connected a schoolhouse nighttime to guidelines for Rhodes to spell complete Reigns and "finish nan story," was seen really upset successful a video posted to societal media. The young fan’s begetter released his ain confetti to observe Reigns’ triumph overmuch to nan chagrin of his son.

"This is bulls---!" nan instrumentality exclaimed.

TYRUS TO DEFEND NWA CHAMPIONSHIP AS PRO WRESTLER ATTEMPTS TO BRING COMMUNITY TOGETHER AFTER MASS SHOOTING

On nan "Monday Night Raw" aft WrestleMania, Rhodes would look to face Reigns and asked for a rematch for nan title. Reigns and Paul Heyman declined. Rhodes demanded that he fought Reigns successful immoderate measurement to gain immoderate redemption he could bent his chapeau on.

Roman Reigns, center, holds up his WWE heavyweight and cosmopolitan title belts aft defeating Cody Rhodes successful nan main arena of WrestleMania 39, Sunday, April 2, 2023 astatine SoFi Stadium successful Inglewood, California.

Roman Reigns, center, holds up his WWE heavyweight and cosmopolitan title belts aft defeating Cody Rhodes successful nan main arena of WrestleMania 39, Sunday, April 2, 2023 astatine SoFi Stadium successful Inglewood, California. (WWE via AP)

Roman Reigns celebrates nan triumph during Wrestlemania Night 2 astatine SoFi Stadium.

Roman Reigns celebrates nan triumph during Wrestlemania Night 2 astatine SoFi Stadium. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Reigns and Heyman agreed to a tag-team lucifer pinch Sikoa. Rhodes had to take a partner who participated astatine WrestleMania complete nan people of nan 2 days, and if they mislaid nan match, nan partner would beryllium barred from challenging Reigns for nan championship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brock Lesnar came retired and chose to partner pinch Rhodes – aliases truthful it seemed. Before nan lucifer started later successful nan night, Lesnar turned connected Rhodes sparking nan adjacent feud.

Ryan Gaydos is simply a elder editor for Fox News Digital.

More
Source Foxnews

Related Article

PETA calls on LeBron James to make foundation's Starbucks location dairy free, citing 'dietary racism'

PETA calls on LeBron James to make foundation's Starbucks location dairy free, citing 'dietary racism'

42 minutes ago
Roma's US owners among officials being investigated by Italian authorities for false accounting

Roma's US owners among officials being investigated by Italian authorities for false accounting

1 hour ago
US support for LGBTQ rights grows even as gap widens between Democrats and Republicans, survey says

US support for LGBTQ rights grows even as gap widens between Democrats and Republicans, survey says

2 hours ago
Jason Momoa in a Minecraft film? Yes this is actually happening, as a release date is announced

Jason Momoa in a Minecraft film? Yes this is actually happening, as a release date is announced

2 hours ago
Prediction: This Could Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2043

Prediction: This Could Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2043

2 hours ago
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

2 hours ago

Popular Article

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

9 hours ago
Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

17 hours ago
Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

9 hours ago
Hear from the Palestinians attacked in Israel’s raid on Al-Aqsa

Hear from the Palestinians attacked in Israel’s raid on Al-Aqsa

23 hours ago
Turkey closes airspace to Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah, cites PKK presence

Turkey closes airspace to Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah, cites PKK presence

17 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.