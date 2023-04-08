Ronnie Gajownik makes historic debut as manager of High-A Hillsboro team

The Hillsboro Hops' 9-2 nonaccomplishment connected Thursday will not beryllium remembered by nan last score, but for a manager's historical moment.

When nan first transportation was thrown, Ronnie Gajownik became nan first female to negociate successful affiliated shot astatine nan High-A level. Last year, Rachel Balkovec became nan first female head successful affiliated shot for Single-A.

On Thursday, Gajownik carved retired her ain spot successful nan history books arsenic nan skipper of nan Arizona Diamondbacks' High-A affiliate.

Ronnie Gajownik (34) of nan Hillsboro Hops jokes pinch players earlier a crippled astatine Gesa Stadium Thursday, April 6, 2023, successful Paseco, Wash. (Jared Ravich/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Although her squad mislaid against Tri-City, Gajownik was good alert of what her debut meant.

"A batch of emotions. I really didn’t eat today, truthful a small spot nervous," Gajownik said aft nan game. "I attraction astir nan unit and these guys and what’s champion for them. So, decidedly nerves, but bully nerves. So, I tin return a small spot much of a activity aft this. It’s conscionable awesome to spot and to beryllium portion of that alteration that is really kicking nan doorway down."

Gajownik has had an awesome diversion career. She earned a golden badge successful nan 2015 Pan-American Games arsenic portion of Team USA's women's baseball team.

She later joined Arizona successful 2021 arsenic a video adjunct for Hillsboro. When 1 of Double-A Amarillo's coaches collapsed a foot, Gajownik was named a first guidelines coach for nan 2022 season.

She later served arsenic a coach for Salt River successful nan Arizona Fall League.

Ronnie Gajownik of nan Hillsboro Hops greets players during a pregame ceremonial earlier nan Hillsboro Hops faced nan Tri-City Dust Devils astatine Gesa Stadium Thursday, April 6, 2023, successful Paseco, Wash. (Jared Ravich/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"She did a awesome occupation moving pinch nan guys successful Amarillo," Arizona workplace head Josh Barfield told MLB.com successful January. "She's conscionable sewage specified an easiness astir her, nan measurement she connects pinch people. I deliberation immoderate of nan champion coaches — evidently they person bully content, and she has that. ... She shows leadership, she shows initiative."

Gajownik yet returned to Hillsboro arsenic nan manager. She said nan opportunity to beryllium nan head was a consequence of years of difficult work.

Ronnie Gajownik of nan Hillsboro Hops writes connected nan lineup paper successful nan dugout during a crippled against nan Tri-City Dust Devils astatine Gesa Stadium Thursday, April 6, 2023, successful Paseco, Wash. (Jared Ravich/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"It intends a lot. … It shows really overmuch time, effort, blood, sweat and tears of each those years of grinding connected nan shot section and past getting myself into a position that I needed to get myself into to get myself here," she explained. "It’s been a batch lately, but I cognize that astir apt coming and nan adjacent mates of months erstwhile I settee down a small spot much into that, I’ll beryllium capable to genuinely bespeak and really return it in."

Gajownik added that she wasn't capable to afloat return nan infinitesimal successful during nan crippled because she was focused connected doing her occupation arsenic nan manager.

"I honestly really haven’t fixed it immoderate thought yet," Gajownik said.

"Just because we’re truthful focused connected nan game, who’s coming successful erstwhile and getting each this worldly done. I cognize that tonight, erstwhile I yet get backmost to my edifice room, I’ll yet beryllium capable to return that activity and understand really large of a infinitesimal it was for me, and past besides excessively conscionable for nan early of women successful master sports."