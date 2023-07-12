Roofer who stabbed pregnant girlfriend 46 times refuses to attend court for sentencing

By Hannah Mcdonald

Published: 17:54 BST, 12 July 2023 | Updated: 17:55 BST, 12 July 2023

A roofer who stabbed his pregnant woman 46 times pinch a brace of scissors arsenic she was trying to dump him refused to travel to tribunal for condemnation because he would find it 'extremely distressing'.

Liam Taylor, 37, brutally murdered mother-of-four Ailish Walsh and later told police: 'It's crazy really 1 infinitesimal of madness tin alteration your full life'.

Ms Walsh, primitively from Ireland, was 22 weeks pregnant pinch Taylor's kid astatine nan clip of her death.

The 28-year-old had been trying to break up pinch Taylor because he was taking drugs, nan Old Bailey has heard.

Taylor has admitted murdering Ms Walsh astatine her location successful Rectory Road, Stoke Newington, northbound London, connected December 15 past year.

Liam Taylor, 37, brutally murdered mother-of-four Ailish Walsh (pictured) and later told police: 'It's crazy really 1 infinitesimal of madness tin alteration your full life'

Ms Walsh, primitively from Ireland, was 22 weeks pregnant pinch Taylor's kid astatine nan clip of her death

Six members of Ms Walsh's family and friends had travelled from her autochthonal Ireland to be tribunal coming hoping to spot nan slayer sentenced.

But Taylor told situation unit this greeting that he would not be because he has been 'up each nighttime ill'.

He told his defence barrister Andrew Morris past nighttime that he didn't consciousness 'mentally capable to be nan hearing.'

'He recovered nan proceeding to beryllium thing which would beryllium highly distressing and he didn't want to beryllium present. He was contented for it to spell up successful his absence,' Mr Morris said.

Judge Nigel Lickley, KC, said: 'I'm not going to condemnation him successful his absence. He's sewage to travel present and he's sewage to perceive what we've sewage to say.

'I'm going to do everything I tin to make judge he is coming to beryllium sentenced- he needs to perceive what group person to opportunity and I will perceive from a pathologist who will explicate nan injuries he's caused.

'I cognize family and friends person travelled from Ireland but I americium judge they understand my position that Liam Taylor should beryllium present to beryllium sentenced.

'I will only proceed successful absence erstwhile different options person been exhausted.'

Prosecutor Jane Osborne, KC, indicated that nan family agreed Taylor should attend.

The 28-year-old had been trying to break up pinch Taylor because he was taking drugs, nan Old Bailey has heard

Six members of Ms Walsh's family and friends had travelled from her autochthonal Ireland to be tribunal coming hoping to spot nan slayer sentenced

Taylor has seen a intelligence wellness caregiver and been fixed worry medication, nan tribunal heard.

Judge Lickley said: 'There doesn't look to beryllium immoderate awesome aesculapian issue. He has taken immoderate medicine for his worry and that will beryllium taken earlier his adjacent quality truthful he tin beryllium here.'

The tribunal will perceive grounds connected Ms Walsh's injuries from pathologist Matt Cieka connected August 8 while sentencing will return spot connected August 24.

Ms Osborne earlier said Taylor would not beryllium charged pinch sidesplitting nan unborn babe woman because nan ineligible abortion limit had not been reached and nan babe would not person survived extracurricular nan womb.

Judge Lickley had said it would beryllium a 'significant' aggravating facet if nan volition to termination nan babe was proved.