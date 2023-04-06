Rory McIlroy makes Masters & Major HISTORY by talking LIVE to viewers as he plays Augusta

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com

Published: 22:31 BST, 6 April 2023 | Updated: 23:40 BST, 6 April 2023

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy said to viewers unrecorded from astir nan world erstwhile he made history by speaking to nan assemblage arsenic he deed his 2nd changeable astatine nan ninth spread of The Masters

He became nan first subordinate to speak to nan workplace while playing astatine nan prestigious first awesome tourney connected nan golfing almanac year.

After hitting his thrust 352 yards connected Augusta National Golf Club's spread No. 9 - nicknamed 'Carolina Cherry' - McIlroy faced an 110 gait changeable into nan green.

He struck his shot, landing it conscionable connected nan slope of nan 2 gradual greenish and watched his shot trickle backmost towards him.

Following nan shot, McIlroy said to nan commentators and revealed what he thinks went incorrect for him.

Rory McIlroy became nan first subordinate to ever speak to a broadcast squad mid-round astatine a major

After his 2nd changeable connected Augusta's ninth hole, McIlroy walked done what he felt connected his shot

He past had a putt for birdie, which he near conscionable short - starring to a pat successful for par

'Yeah I conscionable eased disconnected connected it a small bit,' McIlroy told nan broadcast team. 'I deliberation conscionable successful nan backmost of my mind - evidently you don't want to spell agelong connected this pin.'

'So, yea I conscionable eased disconnected of it - astir apt sounded it 5 aliases six yards shorter than I wanted to. So... I astatine slightest sewage that putt up nan hill, hopefully person a decent look astatine it.

'If I don't spread it, past get it astir nan hole, you cognize commencement nan backmost 9 afresh.'

The commentator past said 1 of nan champion parts of Augusta National is really good golfers cognize nan people - and remarked that Rory mightiness already cognize what nan statement connected his adjacent putt is.

'Yeah I should... I tin benignant of spot nan ball... yea its actually... from wherever it is it's really a beautiful consecutive putt it mightiness really spell a small spot near aliases correct because it's coming disconnected nan bunker.'

The Irishman was correct successful that nan shot would move - arsenic he group up to nan near of nan cup and saw it rotation near to right.

From 37 feet away, he conscionable under-hit nan ball, leaving it 3 feet short earlier tapping it successful pinch an easy make for par.

Golf fans astir nan world praised CBS for their sum and convincing players to do this

CBS has been interviewing players while they're mid-action earlier arsenic nan web looks to return play fans into nan minds of their favourite players. Later connected successful nan round, CBS said to Max Homa - nan 5th champion golfer successful nan world according to nan Official World Golf Ranking.

'I deliberation they've been great,' McIlroy said successful early February astatine nan WM Phoenix Open. '… I thought they were very good. It's very unobtrusive; you conscionable put an AirPod successful your receptor and conscionable person a chat pinch nan guys successful nan studio.

'It would return a small spot of convincing for me, but I'd surely beryllium unfastened to it. But fixed nan past mates of weeks and really good I deliberation it's been received, I'd surely beryllium unfastened to it.'

Fans seemed to beryllium pleased pinch CBS's determination - arsenic they praised nan tourney and nan web for allowing this to happen.

'I've ever liked Rory McIlroy. But him agreeing to do an ongoing unrecorded question and reply connected TV while playing a spread astatine The Masters makes maine for illustration him moreover more. Fantastic to get a player's commentary connected what's happening while it's happening connected nan course,' wrote Montreal Gazette writer Stu Cowan.

'This speech pinch Rory McIlroy while he plays nan ninth is truthful fascinating, proceeding him stock what he’s trying to do and past explicate what really happened, pursuing nan shot, unprecedented access,' wrote Nebraska sports newsman Joe Nugent.

'Rory McIlroy talking to Jim Nantz while he is stepping connected nan fairway talking astir his changeable action was fantastic. Shocked he moreover wanted to do that,' TSN shaper Michael Gallo posted.

'Extraordinary entree to Rory McIlroy who wore an earpiece and mic for nan long of nan 9th hole, offering tremendous real-time penetration to nan spread and his approach. Love emotion love this and dream to spot much of it crossed much sports. If #TheMasters tin do it, anyone can,' personification Alistair Hogg posted.

McIlroy is trying to triumph The Masters for nan first clip successful his illustrious golfing career

McIlroy is seeking his first triumph astatine nan Augusta National Golf Club - nan only awesome tourney he hasn't yet won.

The Irishman won nan 2011 U.S. Open astatine Congressional Golf Club successful Maryland, nan 2014 Open Championship astatine Royal Liverpool, and nan 2012 and 2014 editions of nan PGA Championship astatine Kiawah Island successful South Carolina and astatine Valhalla successful Kentucky respectively.

If McIlroy tin triumph this version of The Masters, he would complete a profession expansive slam. His champion decorativeness astatine Augusta was second-place astatine nan 2022 version of nan tournament.

At nan clip of publishing, McIlroy was tied for 44th and sitting astatine +1 done nan 13th hole.