MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run abstraction corp Roscosmos whitethorn assistance a number of African nations successful abstraction launches, Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov has said.

In his words, arsenic much and much countries thin to create outer constellations connected nan orbit, "the request for abstraction motorboat services is projected to beryllium high."

"The request is growing," Borisov continued. "The African continent’s proximity to nan equator has definite benefits. That is why a number of African nations are reflecting connected nan possibility. We are putting guardant ceratin proposals to meet this demand," Borisov said successful an question and reply pinch nan Rossiya-24 television.

The charismatic said those countries are located adjacent to nan equator.

"I’m not going to sanction these countries <…> until we are adjacent to actual commitments and negotiations," Borisov added.

Earlier, nan Roscosmos main told nan Russia-Africa forum that it will beryllium premature to motorboat debates connected a task to build a abstraction motorboat installation successful Africa until applicable agreements are reached.

