Roseanne Barr podcast episode pulled from YouTube due to ‘hate speech’ Holocaust comments

Roseanne Barr’s quality connected comedian Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast has been removed from YouTube for violating its dislike reside policies.

This week, a clip of nan 70-year-old character connected nan podcast went viral arsenic she utilized nan Holocaust and Jewish group to make a constituent astir governmental propaganda.

“There’s specified a point arsenic nan truth and facts and we person to instrumentality to them,” Barr told Von earlier adding: “And cipher died successful nan Holocaust either, that’s nan truth. It should hap – 6 cardinal Jews should dice correct now because they origin each nan problems successful nan world. But it ne'er happened.”

As of Friday (30 June), nan 14 June section of Von’s podcast is nary longer disposable connected YouTube. A connection connected nan level reads: “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s argumentation connected dislike speech.”

The Independent has contacted YouTube and Barr’s representatives for comment.

Barr clarified successful nan podcast that she was 100 per cent Jewish and added that “people should beryllium glad” that Jews “control” nan intermezo manufacture “because if Jews were not controlling Hollywood, each you’d person was f***in’ sportfishing shows”.

Her comments person been condemned by many, including Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of nan Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish organisation specialising successful civilian authorities law.

“Sarcasm aliases not, Roseanne Barr’s comments astir Jews and nan Holocaust are reprehensible and irresponsible. This isn’t funny,” Greenblatt wrote successful a statement.

“And shame connected Theo Von for letting it spell unchallenged and alternatively diving into conspiracy theories astir Jews and Hollywood.”

In defence of his podcast guest, Von posted a four-minute clip of their speech and claimed that her comments weren’t meant to beryllium taken literally.

“Here is nan afloat clip of Roseanne Barr evidently utilizing sarcasm and satire,” he wrote. “She is simply a mensch [a Yiddish word for a personification of integrity and morality] and 1 of nan funniest group I’ve ever met.”

Barr has go known to make arguable remarks successful caller years.

Notably, nan reboot of her deed Nineties sitcom, Roseanne, was cancelled successful 2018 aft she sent a racist tweet comparing 1 of Barack Obama’s aides, Valerie Jarrett, to a characteristic from Planet of nan Apes.