Royal Mail: Three days left to use non-barcoded stamps

By Faarea Masud Business reporter

Time is moving retired for group to usage immoderate modular non-barcoded stamps arsenic Monday is nan past time they tin beryllium utilized to station items.

After Monday, customers sending message pinch these stamps consequence nan recipient being fixed a surcharge of £1.10.

However, commemorative and non-barcoded Christmas stamps will still beryllium valid.

People tin switch their aged stamps for barcoded stamps done Royal Mail's Swap Out scheme, wherever location is nary deadline for exchange.

Royal Mail said: "A leaflet pinch a shape [for nan Swap Out scheme] was delivered to each family recently, but customers tin besides people retired a shape from our website; telephone our Customer Experience squad to bid one; aliases prime 1 up astatine a section Royal Mail transportation agency aliases Post Office."

The deadline for utilizing nan aged stamps was extended from 31 January arsenic much clip was required for users, Royal Mail said.

After Monday, Royal Mail says a £1.10 surcharge interest will beryllium applied to message sent utilizing non-barcoded stamps. Those receiving message sent utilizing non-barcoded stamps will beryllium fixed a "Fee to Pay"' paper telling them they must salary a surcharge earlier nan point tin beryllium delivered.

Barcoded stamps were introduced successful February past twelvemonth successful an effort to make deliveries much businesslike and amended security.

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Barcoded stamps will return nan spot of older classical stamps

The move is portion of nan company's ongoing modernisation thrust and will alteration "added information features" and "pave nan measurement for innovative services for customers successful nan future," said Matthew Parkes, managing head of Stamps and Collectibles astatine Royal Mail.

Those stamps eligible for swapping are nan regular 1st and 2nd Class "everyday" stamps, featuring nan floor plan of nan precocious Queen Elizabeth.

As non-barcoded Christmas and different typical stamps pinch pictures connected proceed to beryllium valid for postage, they should not beryllium submitted for swapping.

Stamps that person already been utilized for postage will not beryllium accepted for nan switch retired scheme

Customers who people disconnected a Swap Out strategy form tin reside an letter cover to: Freepost SWAP OUT. No different reside specifications are needed, nan patient said.

Royal Mail's semipermanent scheme is for group to scan nan QR code, which tin beryllium scanned pinch nan Royal Mail app, allowing them to watch videos and nonstop day messages to each other.