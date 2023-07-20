Rugby Championship still a priority for Boks, but Nienaber also realistic

Jacques Nienaber is still performing a delicate balancing enactment successful which nan Springboks’s ambitions of winning nan Rugby Championship are being weighed up pinch nan request to supply lucifer clip for a number of players.
The Boks adjacent nan confederate hemisphere title connected Saturday week against Argentina astatine Ellis Park, pinch their hopes of annexing that tourney limited connected nan result of nan earlier lucifer that time betwixt New Zealand and Australia successful Melbourne.
“If Australia do america a favour, past perchance it’s a decider for nan Rugby Championship,” nan Boks’ caput coach said connected Wednesday.
Nienaber besides said of taking momentum into nan Rugby World Cup, thing a Rugby Championship crown would ensure, but pinch that retired of nan team’s hands for now he remains acutely alert of players needing to person much lucifer clip nether their belts.
The opening 20 minutes against nan All Blacks successful Auckland showed nan worth of having players connected nan parkland pinch immoderate miles successful their legs and much truthful greater consciousness astir nan accelerated gait of nan Test game.
New Zealand made 5 changes from nan squad that had won a week earlier against Argentina and besides flew their full squad to Mendoza, while nan Boks flew 13 players to Auckland early, starting 8 of them successful nan 35-20 conclusion astatine Mt Smart Stadium.
The All Blacks blitzed nan Boks, scoring 17 points successful arsenic galore minutes arsenic a plethora of penalties and innumerable individual errors proved costly.
“We tin spot past week, nan guys who had that crippled against Australia, nan effect they made indicated they were much utilized to nan gait of nan game, nan others took a while to get going,” Nienaber said.
The coach was observant not to get carried distant moreover arsenic he admitted to his bitter disappointment pinch nan outcome. “If you look astatine nan Boks, that is simply a small spot retired of character, I don’t deliberation we’ve done that earlier arsenic overmuch arsenic we did successful those 20 minutes.”
While not wanting to look ‘soft’ astir nan outcome, Nienaber said that successful position of affirmative takeaways, nan truth that nan squad gained a foothold and scored much points than nan All Blacks successful nan last hr of nan lucifer deserved praise.
“People tin opportunity we want a bully start, a accelerated start, but you can’t scheme for a bully start: you must beryllium accurate, you mustn’t springiness penalties distant and you must person intensity. That’s what we person to benignant retired betwixt america and nan players.”
Nevertheless Nienaber was getting nan answers he needed successful position of having nan correct crippled scheme and nan correct players to enforce nan strategy. The adjacent fewer weeks, starting pinch nan Ellis Park match, followed by a travel to Buenos Aires and past 2 matches against Wales and New Zealand successful nan UK will let much opportunities for lucifer clip for immoderate of nan players.
Citing nan difficult of nan Boks’ World Cup Pool, which includes Ireland, nan no.1 classed squad and Scotland, who nan Boks unfastened against successful Marseille connected September 10, nan no.5 classed team, Nienaber said his broadside will person to beryllium successful play-off mode from nan commencement of nan tournament.
“All our excavation matches are knockout games and you don’t want to spell into a knockout crippled pinch players who haven’t played for a month. It will beryllium important to onslaught nan correct equilibrium successful nan adjacent 4 matches,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent publicity by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.