Rugby Championship still a priority for Boks, but Nienaber also realistic

Jacques Nienaber is still performing a delicate balancing enactment successful which nan Springboks’s ambitions of winning nan Rugby Championship are being weighed up pinch nan request to supply lucifer clip for a number of players.

The Boks adjacent nan confederate hemisphere title connected Saturday week against Argentina astatine Ellis Park, pinch their hopes of annexing that tourney limited connected nan result of nan earlier lucifer that time betwixt New Zealand and Australia successful Melbourne.

“If Australia do america a favour, past perchance it’s a decider for nan Rugby Championship,” nan Boks’ caput coach said connected Wednesday.

Nienaber besides said of taking momentum into nan Rugby World Cup, thing a Rugby Championship crown would ensure, but pinch that retired of nan team’s hands for now he remains acutely alert of players needing to person much lucifer clip nether their belts.