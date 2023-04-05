Rupert Murdoch Can Be Forced To Testify In Dominion Suit, Judge Says

Topline

A Delaware judge said Wednesday billionaire Fox Corporation chair Rupert Murdoch and his boy Lachlan tin beryllium called to attest astatine proceedings successful Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 cardinal defamation suit against Fox News, according to multiple reports, arsenic Fox and Dominion hole to look disconnected later this period successful a proceedings complete mendacious conspiracy theories astir Dominion’s voting machines.

Rupert Murdoch could beryllium forced to attest successful nan defamation lawsuit against Fox News, a judge said ... [+] Wednesday. Getty Images

Key Facts

In a pretrial proceeding Wednesday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said if attorneys for Dominion inquire nan Murdochs to testify, he would not quash” their proceedings subpoenas and “would compel [the Murdochs] to come.” Dominion lawyers person indicated they would push for some Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch to attest successful nan case, nan New York Times reported. The Murdochs could subordinate a group of Fox News hosts expected to testify astatine trial, including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Bret Baier and Maria Bartiromo. Rupert Murdoch, 92, antecedently testified successful a deposition he didn’t judge nan predetermination fraud theories and said Fox did not endorse nan claims arsenic a company, though he admitted “some of our commentators were endorsing it,” according to Dominion’s tribunal filings. Fox News did not instantly respond to Forbes’ request for comment.

Key Background

Dominion filed suit against Fox successful March 2021, alleging nan web dispersed mendacious claims that its voting machines were utilized to perpetrate fraud during nan 2020 statesmanlike predetermination successful a bid to boost ratings. In caller weeks, explosive filings released by Dominion person suggested Fox News unit allowed nan debunked claims to beryllium aired moreover erstwhile they knew they were false, expressing uncertainty astir predetermination fraud theories involving nan voting machines successful backstage communications. Fox has denied Dominion’s claims and based on it was simply reporting connected high-profile allegations made aft nan 2020 election.

What To Watch For

The defamation proceedings is group to commencement April 17, aft Davis ruled precocious past period to reject Fox’s statement to bypass a proceedings nether First Amendment protections.

Forbes Valuation

We estimate nan Murdoch’s family’s nett worthy to beryllium $17.6 billion. Rupert Murdoch’s media empire includes The Times of London and nan Wall Street Journal, successful summation to Fox News and nan Fox broadcast network.

Further Reading

Fox News’ Claims About Dominion Were False, Judge Rules—But Leaves Election Defamation Issue Up To Trial (Forbes)