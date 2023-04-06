Russell Crowe Teases the 'Unexpectedly Dark World' of Spider-Man Spinoff Kraven the Hunter

Russell Crowe will soon subordinate nan world of Venom and Morbius successful Kraven nan Hunter.

popes-exorcist-crowe Sony Pictures Releasing

Academy Award victor Russell Crowe will soon subordinate Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff beingness successful nan upcoming Kraven nan Hunter, and nan character has now teased nan “unexpectedly acheronian world” that nan Marvel supervillain will inhabit. Speaking pinch Comic Book Resources, Crowe revealed that he still has a fewer much scenes to sprout for Kraven nan Hunter, and that head J.C. Chandor is “really excited” to present his return connected nan comic book world to audiences. Check retired what Russell Crowe had to opportunity astir Kraven nan Hunter below.

“I haven’t seen it. I haven’t seen it, but I cognize that we’re going done different information of shooting soon. I’ve sewage a segment to do successful a mates of weeks. I’ve talked to J.C. Chandor, nan director. He’s really excited astir what he’s sewage successful beforehand of him and really excited astir nan measurement group will person it. I deliberation I tin benignant of walk connected that 1 of nan things he said that it’s conscionable an unexpectedly acheronian world.”

Directed by J. C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) from a screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk, Bullet Train prima Aaron Taylor-Johnson will lead Kraven nan Hunter arsenic Sergei Kravinoff aka Kraven. Not overmuch has yet been revealed regarding nan crippled of Kraven nan Hunter, but Taylor-Johnson has described his return connected nan character arsenic a conservationist and a "protector of nan earthy world.” Which suggests that nan movie will toggle shape nan Spider-Man villain into much of an antihero likewise to anterior spinoffs Venom and Morbius.

While unconfirmed, Crowe is expected to represent Kraven’s father, Nikolai Kravinoff, pinch nan remainder of nan formed including Ariana DeBose arsenic Calypso and Fred Hechinger arsenic Dmitri Smerdyakov aka Chameleon, arsenic good arsenic Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, and Levi Miller.

Kraven nan Hunter is scheduled to beryllium released successful nan United States connected October 6, 2023.

Russell Crowe Will Next Battle Demons successful The Pope's Exorcist

the pope's exorcist russell crowe Screen Gems

Before joining nan world of Marvel...again, Russell Crowe will adjacent conflict demons successful nan upcoming scary movie, The Pope's Exorcist. Inspired by nan existent files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of nan Vatican, played by Gladiator and Unhinged star Russell Crowe, and his memoirs An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories, The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth arsenic he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession, uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy nan Vatican has desperately tried to support hidden.

Starring alongside Russell Crowe is Daniel Zovatto (Station Eleven, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), Alex Essoe (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Laurel Marsden (Ms. Marvel), Cornell S. John (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Gangs of London), newcomer Peter DeSouza-Feighoney, Ralph Ineson (The Witch, The Green Knight), and Franco Nero (John Wick: Chapter 2, Django Unchained) arsenic The Pope.

Directed by Overlord’s Julius Avery, and written by Chester Hastings, R. Dean McCreary, and Evan Spiliotopoulos, The Pope's Exorcist is scheduled to beryllium released successful nan United States connected Apr. 14 by Sony Pictures Releasing.

