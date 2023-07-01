Russell Westbrook agrees to two-year deal with Clippers, who also trade for K.J. Martin

The Clippers entered NBA free agency unfastened to retaining definite elements of past season’s roster while besides seeking different qualities it lacked.

In 2 moves Saturday, nan Clippers tried to reside both.

Russell Westbrook, who became nan team’s starting constituent defender nan infinitesimal he joined nan team successful February, is returning aft agreeing to a two-year statement worthy conscionable awkward of $8 million. The squad later traded a brace of early second-round draught picks to Houston to get guardant K.J. Martin, a bouncy, high-energy leaper nan squad weighted because his operation of size and athleticism is thing nan Clippers’ guardant rotation pointedly lacked.

Westbrook’s woody will person a subordinate action successful nan 2nd season, according to a personification pinch knowledge of nan terms. The personification could not remark publically because deals cannot go charismatic crossed nan convention until Thursday. The Clippers were constricted to offering Westbrook $3.8 cardinal successful nan first play because they did not clasp authorities that would let them to transcend nan net headdress to bring him back.

That near unfastened nan threat of different squad swooping successful pinch a much lucrative connection aft Westbrook’s often beardown play pinch nan Clippers exceeded expectations. Westbrook changeable 49% from nan section for nan Clippers aft shooting 41% past play pinch nan Lakers; his turnovers and assists stayed nan same.

Ultimately, arsenic nan marketplace for constituent guards began to shrink Saturday, Westbrook opted to enactment successful his hometown pinch a squad wherever he has said he felt “grateful” to beryllium appreciated aft a rocky Lakers tenure. He now has a longer clip framework successful which to brace pinch Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Westbrook played pinch nan Clippers’ stars for each of 10 games and 230 minutes earlier late-season injuries derailed their playoff hopes. George lobbied successful February for nan Clippers to motion Westbrook and reiterated his belief successful April that Westbrook was “the leader that we request astatine nan constituent defender position going forward.”

That was earlier nan squad was successful position to perchance onshore Philadelphia’s James Harden via trade. It raises nan mobility of really Clippers coach Tyronn Lue would fresh some nan ball-dominant Westbrook and Harden together should Philadelphia work together to waste and acquisition Harden.

With constricted draught assets pinch which to amended their roster, nan Clippers utilized a 2026 second-round prime and a 2027 second-round prime from nan Memphis Grizzlies to get Martin, who played portion of precocious schoolhouse astatine Chatsworth Sierra Canyon. He is nan boy of erstwhile NBA subordinate Kenyon Martin, whose coach pinch nan New Jersey Nets, Lawrence Frank, made nan waste and acquisition for nan younger Martin arsenic nan Clippers’ president of hoops operations.

After averaging 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds successful 82 games successful his 3rd NBA play pinch nan Rockets, Martin is entering nan 4th and last twelvemonth of his rookie contract, and nan Clippers will person his Bird authorities adjacent season, which will let nan squad to transcend nan net headdress to re-sign him. At 22, he is still 1 twelvemonth younger than nan team’s astir caller draught picks, who were introduced Saturday earlier nan squad practiced up of Las Vegas Summer League.

Growing up successful Huntsville, Ala., arsenic nan boy of a precocious schoolhouse coach, 30th wide prime Kobe Brown played constituent defender earlier a maturation spurt that near him 6-foot-6 ½ without shoes and a astir 7-1 wingspan. As a bigger subordinate who bounced betwixt playing guardant and center, he has still retained nan expertise to publication defenses arsenic a passer. Charlton Young, an adjunct who coached Brown his last twelvemonth of assemblage astatine Missouri — and antecedently mentored Clippers helping Terance Mann astatine Florida State — likened Brown’s rugged physicality and expertise to get downhill to Jamal Mashburn, Julius Randle and Anthony Mason.

Missouri’s coaches worked pinch Brown to amended his equilibrium erstwhile shooting and his footwork to onshore much consistently. His three-point shooting, nary amended than 25% his first 3 seasons astatine Missouri, jumped to 45.5% past season.

Kobe Brown, who selected 30th wide by Clippers successful nan NBA draught past month, addresses nan media connected Saturday. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

“I’m not going retired location looking to people 40 points a crippled aliases whatnot,” Brown said. “I conscionable want to win. Wherever nan squad needs maine that nighttime is wherever I want to be.”

Jordan Miller, a 6-5 helping picked 48th, spent 5 years successful assemblage and did 14 draught workouts successful caller weeks — but nary for nan Clippers. Yet nan squad knew overmuch astir him. His assemblage coach during 2 erstwhile seasons astatine Miami, Jim Larrananga, is nan begetter of Clippers adjunct Jay Larranaga. The Hurricanes seldom ran plays for Miller, yet his cutting disconnected nan shot allowed him to mean 15.3 points connected past season’s Final Four team.

Told nan Clippers had drafted a Jordan and a Kobe, Miller said it was “just hilarious.”

“As funny arsenic it is, we conscionable want to travel here, deed nan crushed running, build a sanction for ourselves truthful hopefully adjacent clip erstwhile you perceive Jordan, Kobe, you’re reasoning of us,” he said, an already wide grin growing. He quickly added: “No, I’m conscionable playing!”