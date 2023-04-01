Russia adopts new anti-West foreign policy strategy

President Vladimir Putin connected Friday signed caller guidelines aimed astatine curbing Western "dominance" and identifying China and India arsenic cardinal partners for nan future.

The 42-page document, which was published connected nan Kremlin's website, said that Russia would purpose to "create nan conditions for immoderate authorities to cull neo-colonialist and hegemonic aims."

Russia has go progressively isolated connected nan world shape and has sought to boost governmental and economical ties pinch countries successful Africa and Asia specified arsenic China and India that taken a much neutral stance towards its violative successful Ukraine

A document, a de facto handbook for Russian diplomats, designated that United States arsenic nan top threat facing nan country. The archive describes nan US arsenic "the main instigator, organizer and organizer of nan fierce anti-Russian argumentation of nan corporate West."

Russia's overseas policy, according to nan document, should bespeak that nan US is "the root of nan main risks to Russia's security, world bid and a balanced, conscionable and sustainable improvement of mankind."

"The Russian Federation intends to springiness privilege to nan elimination of vestiges of nan power of nan United States and different unfriendly countries successful world politics," nan strategy archive read.

The word "unfriendly countries" has been utilized by Russia to mention to those countries, peculiarly successful Europe and North America, that person condemned Russian penetration of Ukraine and adopted sanctions.

Strategic partners successful nan East

At nan aforesaid time, nan 42-page doctrine singled out China and India arsenic Russia's strategical partners and argued that Moscow will position itself towards different countries.

Putin precocious talked up ties successful peculiar pinch China during President Xi Jinping's sojourn to Moscow earlier this month. Moscow has besides stepped up power supplies to some China and India aft being almost wholly trim disconnected from its accepted European markets.

The archive stressed the value of "the deepening of ties and coordination pinch friends sovereign world centers of powerfulness and improvement located connected nan Eurasian continent."

The doctrine besides described Russia arsenic a "state-civilization" tasked pinch defending what it called nan "Russian world" and "traditional belief and civilized values" against "pseudo-humanistic and different neo-liberal ideological attitudes."

Lavrov says astir 'existential threats' to Russia

Presenting nan caller strategy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a televised gathering of Russia's Security Council that nan state faced "existential threats" to its information and improvement from "unfriendly states."

According to Lavrov, nan commencement of what Moscow calls its "special subject operation" successful Ukraine had ushered successful "revolutionary changes" successful world affairs that now needed to beryllium reflected successful Russia's main overseas argumentation document.

Putin besides said that updates to Russia's strategy for engagement connected nan world shape were basal owed to "radical changes" successful nan world..

dh/jcg (AFP, dpa, Reuters)