Russia arrests US journalist Evan Gershkovich on spying charge

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Evan Gershkovich was detained by nan FSB while moving for nan Wall Street Journal

A US journalist moving for nan Wall Street Journal has been formally arrested successful Russia and accused of spying.

Evan Gershkovich, an knowledgeable Russia reporter, was moving successful Yekaterinburg astatine nan clip of his detention.

The Wall Street Journal said it was "deeply concerned" for his information and vehemently denied nan allegations against him.

The Kremlin claimed nan newsman had been "caught red-handed".

The FSB said it had "halted forbidden activities" and that nan newsman had been "acting connected US instructions" and "collecting authorities secrets".

Hours later, nan information work took him to Lefortovo territory tribunal successful Moscow for his general arrest. He was later seen being escorted from nan building earlier being driven away. The tribunal ordered his detention until 29 May, Interfax news agency reports.

His lawyer said he had not been allowed into nan courtroom and Tass news agency reported nan journalist had denied nan charge. The tribunal had earlier been cleared of unit and visitors because of a explosive threat, Russia's Ria authorities news agency said.

The FSB confirmed successful its connection that Evan Gershkovich had overseas ministry legalization while moving successful Yekaterinburg 1,800km (1,100 miles) eastbound of Moscow.

His past WSJ portion this week reported connected Russia's declining system and really nan Kremlin was having to woody pinch "ballooning subject expenditures" while maintaining societal spending.

But nan FSB claimed he had been detained "acting connected US instructions" and that he had "collected accusation constituting a authorities concealed astir nan activities of a Russian defence enterprise". A criminal espionage lawsuit was launched by nan FSB's investigation department, it added.

In a statement, nan Wall Street Journal said it stood successful solidarity pinch nan newsman and his family: "The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies nan allegations from nan FSB and seeks nan contiguous merchandise of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich."

Image source, AFP Image caption, Evan Gershkovich has besides worked for nan Moscow Times and Agence France Presse

The Kremlin besides commented connected nan detention of nan American journalist. "This is nan work of nan FSB, they person already issued a statement," said spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. "The only point I tin adhd is, arsenic acold arsenic we know, he was caught red-handed."

Espionage successful Russia carries a maximum jailhouse word of 20 years.

Even earlier nan full-scale penetration of Ukraine successful February 2022, reporting from Russia had go progressively difficult.

Independent journalists were labelled "foreign agents" and BBC Russia analogous Sarah Rainsford was expelled from nan country.

When nan warfare began, Russia introduced a criminal offence for reporting "fake news" aliases "discrediting nan army", nether which dozens of Russians person been convicted for criticising nan penetration connected societal media.

Almost each independent media were silenced, unopen down aliases blocked, including awesome outlets TV Rain, Echo of Moscow power and newspaper Novaya Gazeta. Many Western media chose to time off Russia.

Russian governmental master Tatyana Stanovaya said Mr Gershkovich's detention had travel arsenic a shock. In nan FSB's position of espionage, "collecting information" could simply mean gathering comments from experts, she said, while acting connected US instructions could simply mention to his editors astatine nan Wall Street Journal.

Russian overseas ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said what a Wall Street Journal worker was doing successful Yekaterinburg had "nothing to do pinch journalism". It was not nan first clip nan position of "foreign correspondent" had been utilized to "cover up activities that are not journalism", she said.

Tensions betwixt nan Kremlin and nan West person go progressively tense successful nan 13 months of Russia's warfare successful Ukraine. Press state watchdog Reporters Without Borders said it was "alarmed by what looks for illustration retaliation".

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told section news agencies that it was excessively early to talk captive swaps: "I would not moreover put nan mobility successful this level now, because you understand that immoderate exchanges that happened successful nan past took spot for group who were already serving sentences."