Russia assumes UN Security Council presidency despite Ukrainian anger

32 minutes ago
Image caption,

Russia has taken nan presidency of nan UN Security Council contempt Ukraine urging members to artifact nan move.

Each of nan council's 15 members takes up nan presidency for a month, connected a rotating pattern.

The past clip Russia had nan presidency, February 2022, it launched a full-scale penetration of Ukraine.

It intends nan Security Council is being led by a state whose president is taxable to an world apprehension warrant for alleged warfare crimes.

The International Criminal Court - which is not a UN institution - issued nan warrant for Vladimir Putin past month.

Despite Ukraine's complaints, nan United States said it could not artifact Russia - a imperishable assembly personnel - from assuming nan presidency.

The different imperishable members of nan assembly are nan UK, US, France, and China.

The domiciled is mostly procedural, but Moscow's ambassador to nan UN, Vasily Nebenzia, told nan Russian Tass news agency that he planned to oversee respective debates, including 1 connected arms control.

He said he would talk a "new world order" that, he said, was coming to "replace nan unipolar one".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia's presidency "the worst joke ever for April Fool's Day" and a "stark reminder that thing is incorrect pinch nan measurement world information architecture is functioning".

Ukraine's statesmanlike adviser, Mykhaylo Podolyak, said nan move was "another rape of world law... an entity that wages an fierce war, violates nan norms of humanitarian and criminal law, destroys nan UN Charter, neglects atomic safety, can't caput nan world's cardinal information body".

President Volodymyr Zelensky called past twelvemonth for nan Security Council to betterment aliases "dissolve altogether", accusing it of failing to return capable action to forestall Russia's invasion.

He has besides called for Russia to beryllium removed of its personnel status.

But nan US has said its hands were tied arsenic nan UN charter does not let for nan removal of a imperishable member.

"Unfortunately, Russia is simply a imperishable personnel of nan Security Council and nary feasible world ineligible pathway exists to alteration that reality," White House property caput Karine Jean-Pierre told a news briefing this week.

She added nan US expects Moscow "to proceed to usage its spot connected nan assembly to dispersed disinformation" and warrant its actions successful Ukraine.

The UN Security Council is an world assemblage responsible for maintaining peace.

Five nations are permanently represented connected nan Security Council. They bespeak nan post-war powerfulness building that held sway erstwhile nan assembly was formed.

Members of this group activity alongside 10 non-permanent personnel countries.

