Russia blocks Goethe-Institut bank accounts

The accounts of Germany's Goethe-Institut have been stiff successful Russia, nan German Foreign Ministry said connected Friday, pursuing a threat by Moscow to retaliate against measures taken to curb its ain taste institute successful Berlin.

"I tin corroborate that nan accounts of nan Goethe-Institut in Russia person been blocked," nan ministry spokesperson said astatine a regular authorities conference.

The Goethe-Institut's property serviceman Katrin Figge told DW that nan slope accounts of nan taste institution successful Russia had been blocked astatine nan petition of nan Central Bank of Russia.

"We are presently examining nan business and are moving difficult to find a speedy solution truthful that connection courses and exam participants tin proceed to return advantage of our offers. Enrollments for nan upcoming trimester continue," she added.

According to Figge, some 200 labor presently activity for Goethe-Institut in Russia.

Tit-for-tat move

In January, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened reciprocal measures aft Germany froze nan accounts of Russky Dom, aliases "Russian House", and Berlin prosecutors launched an investigation into nan organization.

The Russian taste promotion statement is portion of a authorities agency taxable to European Union sanctions.

Zakharova said astatine nan clip that "reciprocal measures against subsidiaries of nan Goethe-Institut in Moscow, St Petersburg and Novosibirsk will beryllium forthcoming, unless nan business astir nan Russian House of Science and Culture successful Berlin is normalized."

The Goethe-Institut was created successful 1951. It is partially funded by nan German Foreign Ministry and is nan country's main statement for promoting taste argumentation abroad. It has locations successful 98 countries, wherever it offers German connection courses and taste events.

On its website, nan Goethe Institute says: "We do not break disconnected antiauthoritarian dialogue, moreover successful difficult times. In our activity we orientate ourselves towards nan values of a democratic, wide nine governed by nan norm of law."

