"We person caller accusation that Russia is actively seeking to get further munitions from North Korea," said Kirby.

"We besides understand that Russia is seeking to nonstop a delegation to North Korea. And that Russia is offering North Korea nutrient successful speech for munitions."

He added that arms trader and Slovak national Ashot Mkrtychev was moving to agent this woody betwixt Russia and North Korea, bypassing Western sanctions.

On March 6, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said that Russia is prepared to salary immoderate value for artillery shells, drones, and missiles for nan warfare effort.

In January, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russian forces person decreased their artillery ammunition expenditure from 60,000 to 20,000 rounds per day, which could bespeak looming ammunition shortages.

