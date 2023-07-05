MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s fund shortage amounted to 2.402 trillion rubles ($26.4 bln) successful nan first 4th of 2023, revenues equaled 5.678 trillion rubles ($62.4 bln), while expenditures totaled 8.08 trillion rubles ($88.8 bln), according to an analytical statement connected national fund execution successful Q1 2023 released by nan Accounts Chamber.

"Federal fund revenues totaled 5.678 trillion rubles, aliases 21.7% of projected full magnitude of revenues, pinch lipid and state revenues opinionated astatine 1.634 trillion rubles, aliases 18.3%, while non-oil and state revenues equaling 4.043 trillion rubles, aliases 23.5%," nan archive reads.

Russia’s fund revenues went down by 20.7% successful nan reporting play year-on-year. Oil and state revenues fell 1.8-fold, while non-oil and state revenues slipped by 3.5%, nan Accounts Chamber said. It mentioned a alteration successful Urals lipid prices, nan ruble’s devaluation, a driblet successful taxation revenues for nan treasury and a one-off taxation and interest refund to taxpayers successful early 2023 among nan reasons down nan diminution successful revenues.

Federal fund expenditures roseate by 37.9% successful nan first 4th of this twelvemonth compared pinch nan aforesaid play of 2022.

Russia’s sovereign indebtedness added 4% successful nan play to 23.725 trillion rubles ($261 bln), aliases 15.8% of GDP.

The National Wealth Fund (NWF) successful nan ruble balanced totaled 11.906 trillion rubles ($131 bln) arsenic of April 1, aliases 7.9% of GDP. It accrued by 14.1% successful Q1 2023, nan Accounts Chamber said.