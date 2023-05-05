Russia's iPhone ban has been extended to iPads and Macs over surveillance concerns

1 day ago
  Russia's iPhone ban has been extended to iPads and Macs over surveillance concerns
A greenish iPhone 13 resting atop a greenish iPhone 13 Pro, connected a agleam pinkish background
(Image credit: Future)

Following a move earlier this twelvemonth that saw iPhones banned for usage by Russian officials, nan country's information work has now warned that group shouldn't usage iPads aliases Macs, either.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has extended nan prohibition to authorities workers who would different usage Apple devices during their days, but they've now been told to make replacement arrangements and usage different devices.

The move comes amid concerns wrong nan Kremlin that Apple's devices could springiness U.S.-based intelligence agencies a backmost doorway into information owned by Russians, efficaciously opening a way to wide surveillance nan likes of which wouldn't ordinarily beryllium possible. Apple has already denied immoderate benignant of backmost doorway has been made disposable to immoderate government, including its own.

Security matters

This latest description of its original anti-Apple stance was reported by nan Financial Times. The study notes that nan "ban connected iPhones, iPad tablets and different Apple devices astatine starring ministries and institutions reflects increasing interest successful nan Kremlin and nan Federal Security Service spy agency complete a surge successful espionage activity by US intelligence agencies against Russian authorities institutions."

The original iPhone prohibition kicked successful connected April 1, pinch authorities labor who were progressive successful nan 2024 statesmanlike predetermination among those who were first to beryllium told to ditch Apple's devices. But that was only iPhones, leaving them to proceed moving connected their MacBook Airs and different devices astatine will.

All of this of people intends that we're improbable to spot immoderate of Apple's best iPhones popping up successful nan Kremlin immoderate clip soon.

Tensions betwixt Russia and nan United States — and so astir of nan world — proceed to beryllium strained complete nan country's penetration of Ukraine. It isn't clear whether nan FSB earnestly believes Apple has a backmost doorway built into its products aliases if this is simply theatrics connected its part, however.

Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to travel guides tin move immoderate iPhone proprietor into an Apple aficionado

Oliver Haslam has written astir Apple and nan wider exertion business for much than a decade pinch bylines connected How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and galore more. He has besides been published successful people for Macworld, including screen stories. At iMore, Oliver is progressive successful regular news sum and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts successful much detail, too.

Having grown up utilizing PCs and spending acold excessively overmuch money connected graphics paper and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to nan Mac pinch a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since past he's seen nan maturation of nan smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and caller merchandise categories travel and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and beautiful overmuch thing that has a artillery aliases plugs into a wall. Oliver besides covers mobile gaming for iMore, pinch Apple Arcade a peculiar focus. He's been gaming since nan Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend nan truth he tin play console value titles connected his pouch computer.

