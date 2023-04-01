Russia's Ukraine violations 'shockingly routine'

The UN Commissioner for Human Rights connected Friday said his agency had documented galore summary executions and targeted attacks connected civilians by Russia's subject forces since February 2022.

Speaking a twelvemonth after shocking Russian atrocities were revealed successful nan Ukrainian municipality of Bucha, Volker Turk said serious quality authorities abuses had go commonplace.

What nan UN authorities main said

The Office of nan High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified that much than 8,400 civilians pinch immoderate 14,000 civilians wounded since nan penetration connected February 24 past year.

"These figures are conscionable nan extremity of nan iceberg," Turk told a gathering of the United Nations Human Rights Council successful Geneva. "Most of nan casualties resulted from nan Russian forces' usage of wide-impact explosive weaponry successful residential neighborhoods."

Turk opened his reside saying that Ukraine was a federation "struggling to survive."

"After 13 months of nan Russian Federation's warfare against Ukraine, terrible violations of quality authorities and world humanitarian rule person go shockingly routine," he said.

"People crossed nan state look monolithic suffering and loss, deprivation, displacement and destruction."

"In occupied areas of Ukraine, we person documented galore summary executions and targeted attacks connected civilians since February past twelvemonth by Russia's subject forces, including affiliated equipped groups, specified arsenic nan Wagner Group."

UN condemns abuses by some sides successful Ukraine To position this video please alteration JavaScript, and see upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Turk said his agency had documented 621 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention.

He said that world rule provided "minimum halfway values that, successful nan astir distressing circumstances, sphere our humanity."

"And yet, for nan female pinch disabilities who is incapable to time off her location nether dense shelling; for nan tens of thousands whose lives and bodies are being torn apart; for prisoners of warfare who are tortured and deprived of aesculapian care; for children increasing up successful terror, these laws are violated daily."

What interviewees told nan UN

Interviews pinch 89 civilians released from detention indicated that 91% had been tortured aliases ill-treated by Russian personnel, including done various forms of intersexual violence.

Five of nan victims of enforced disappearance were boys, 1 only 14 years old, Volker said. All 5 of these children were tortured aliases ill-treated.

Crimes of intersexual violence, including rape, were perpetrated successful areas controlled by Russian forces, mostly against women and girls nether nan property of 18.

Russia had besides transferred Ukrainian civilians to territory that remains occupied, or to nan Russian Federation, Volker said, adding that this could breach nan Geneva Convention.

Kyiv says much than 16,000 Ukrainian children had been deported to Russia arsenic of past month, and nan International Criminal Court has announced an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin connected nan warfare crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

Prisoners of warfare tortured

Volk said much than 400 prisoners of war, connected some sides, had been interviewed by his staff.

Ukrainian warfare prisoners successful Russia To position this video please alteration JavaScript, and see upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"More than 90% of Ukrainian prisoners of warfare that my agency interviewed said that they were tortured aliases ill-treated, notably successful penitentiary facilities, including done alleged — it is an atrocious building — 'welcoming beatings' connected their arrival, arsenic good arsenic predominant acts of torture passim detention."

Volk said almost half of nan Russian prisoners of war who were interviewed indicated that they had been tortured aliases ill-treated. Most of these acts of torture reportedly occurred soon aft capture.

"We did not find a sustained shape of terrible ill-treatment successful much imperishable places of internment," he said.