Russia says seven civilians killed in Ukraine shelling attacks

1 hour ago
Authorities in Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine said a full of seven civilians were killed on Thursday successful 2 abstracted Ukrainian artillery strikes, Russian news agencies said.

Four civilians died successful Donetsk erstwhile shells deed a car park, and different six group were injured, Tass said. RIA later said 3 group died successful blasts astatine a autobus extremity successful Lysychansk, immoderate 120 km (75 miles) to nan northeast of Donetsk.

Reuters was incapable to independently verify nan reports. Ukrainian defence officials did not instantly respond to a petition for comment.

