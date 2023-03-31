Russia is group to return nan chair position of a United Nations Security Council gathering arsenic it continues to costs its yearlong warfare connected neighboring Ukraine, drafting disapproval from Ukrainian leaders.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s confirmation to nan top Security Council slot during an April gathering successful New York “a bad joke,” arsenic nan International Criminal Court (ICC) has a warrant retired for nan apprehension of Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged warfare crimes.

“Russian UN Security Council presidency connected April 1 is simply a bad joke. Russia has usurped its seat; it’s waging a assemblage war; its leader is simply a warfare criminal wanted by nan ICC for kidnapping children,” Kuleba said connected Twitter. “The world can’t beryllium a safe spot pinch Russia astatine UNSC #BadRussianJoke #InsecurityCouncil.”

The 15 personnel states of nan U.N. Security Council take turns successful nan presidency position each month. Only 5 seats connected nan assembly are imperishable — those held by nan U.S., nan U.K., France, China and Russia.

Ukraine’s ambassador to nan U.N. highlighted comments from nan world body’s Secretary-General António Guterres calling nan time of Russia’s invasion nan saddest infinitesimal successful his tenure arsenic U.N. chief.

“In truth nan saddest successful UN history until April 1, 2023 when, unless justness prevails, [Russia] assumes presidency of [the] Security Council. Stop raping justness & quashing UN Charter! Accountability now!” Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya wrote connected Twitter.

Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba called Russia taking over nan Security Council “a spot for illustration Jack nan Ripper taking complete astatine nan ministry of health.”

White House property caput Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters connected Thursday that nan management expects Russia “to proceed to usage its spot connected nan assembly to dispersed disinformation” and urged nan state “to behaviour itself professionally” during its clip pinch nan presidency, according to Reuters.

“Unfortunately, Russia is simply a imperishable personnel of nan Security Council, and nary feasible world ineligible pathway exists to alteration that reality,” Jean-Pierre said.

Russia’s imperishable spot connected nan assembly — and pinch it, nan powerfulness to individually veto immoderate solution that passes done nan world assemblage — has agelong been a taxable of interest that was stoked by Moscow invaded its neighbor. Last February, Russia vetoed a Security Council resolution that would person called connected Moscow to cease its onslaught connected Ukraine and retreat each troops.

The Security Council president is responsible for setting nan body’s schedule and calling meetings, though nan authorities gains nary further powerfulness complete what gets through. Russia held nan rotating presidency past February, nan period of its invasion.

