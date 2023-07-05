Russia to participate in reconstruction of sugar plantations in Cuba — envoy

HAVANA, July 5. /TASS/. Russia whitethorn participate successful reconstruction of plantations of sweetener cane and plants processing it successful Cuba, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli told TASS, adding that 2 Russian agriculture holdings are discussing respective projects successful Cuba.

"Cuba has been facing a diminution successful nan accumulation of sweetener cane successful caller years owed to nan shortage of fertilizers, owed to hurricane and floods that swept crossed nan island. Whereas sweetener cane is rum <…> Now our companies scheme to travel here, including to nan sweetener sector. Everything is astatine nan chat shape truthful far. However, nan rumor is astir 2 ample agriculture holdings being willing successful moving present connected reconstruction of plantations of sweetener cane and plants processing it," he said.

In particular, nan rumor is besides astir supplies of instrumentality for nan sector, nan diplomat added.