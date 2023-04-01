Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 402

As nan Russia-Ukraine warfare enters its 402nd day, we return a look astatine nan main developments.

Ukrainian soldiers thrust atop an APC connected nan frontline successful Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, connected March 26, 2023 [Libkos/AP Photo]

Published On 1 Apr 20231 Apr 2023

Here is nan business arsenic it stands connected Saturday, April 1, 2023: Diplomacy/aid A caller $2.6bn United States subject assistance package could beryllium announced early adjacent week, US officials said, and is expected to see aerial surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and substance trucks for nan Ukrainian army.

US President Joe Biden called connected Russia to merchandise Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arsenic nan paper’s editorial committee said Washington should expel Russia’s ambassador to nan US successful retaliation.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, successful an hours-long contradictory reside to his nation, called for a truce successful Ukraine and besides said “a 3rd world war” loomed while defending hosting Russian atomic weapons successful his country.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his state faced “existential threats” to its information and improvement from “unfriendly states” successful a overseas argumentation update for President Vladimir Putin.

The executive committee of nan International Monetary Fund reportedly approved a four-year $15.6bn financing package for Ukraine to thief nan state meet urgent funding.

Slovakia plans to summation nan accumulation of captious ammunition and artillery shells for Ukraine, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad told journalists while travelling to Kyiv. The state precocious delivered a Kub aerial defence system, and nan first of 13 promised Soviet-era MiG-29 combatant jets.

Wimbledon said it will judge Russian and Belarusian tennis players arsenic “neutral” athletes, having banned players past twelvemonth aft nan penetration of Ukraine. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called nan determination “immoral”. “Has Russia ceased its aggression aliases atrocities? No, it’s conscionable that Wimbledon decided to accommodate 2 accomplices successful crime,” he added successful a station connected Twitter. Fighting The Ukrainian subject activity accused Russian forces of erstwhile again focusing connected civilian targets because it could make fewer battlefield gains, attacking nan metropolis of Zaporizhzhia and different places pinch ballistic missiles. At slightest six Russian missiles deed nan eastbound Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv precocious connected Thursday night.

The beforehand of Russian soldiers connected nan outskirts of nan eastbound beforehand statement municipality of Bakhmut “has been halted – aliases astir halted”, nan head of nan Ukrainian defence publication Defense Express said.

The caput of nan Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Ukrainian forces were suffering “serious losses” successful Bakhmut. On nan Telegram messaging app, Prigozhin said: “No, nan Ukrainian service is not moving anywhere. The Ukrainian service is fighting bloody battles and defending Artemivsk [Bakhmut] astatine nan costs of very superior losses.”

Ukrainians gathered pinch President Volodymr Zelenskyy successful Bucha to people a twelvemonth since nan municipality was liberated from Russian occupiers who near down grounds of atrocities. Zelenskyy said fierce Ukrainian guidance to nan penetration has prevented Russia from committing moreover much specified atrocities successful Ukraine and elsewhere successful nan world.