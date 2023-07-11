Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 505

As nan conflict enters its 505th day, these are nan main developments.

Intense fighting continues astir Bakhmut successful Ukraine's eastbound Donetsk region [Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters]

Published On 13 Jul 202313 Jul 2023

Here is nan business connected Thursday, July 13, 2023. Fighting Moscow launched a wave of drone attacks connected Kyiv for a 3rd night, according to Ukraine subject officials. The subject said 11 of nan 15 drones were destroyed. Two group were wounded successful a occurrence caused by nan attack.

Zaporizhia location politician Yuriy Malashko said 18 people, including six children, were injured successful a Russian onslaught connected a residential area successful nan southeastern metropolis of Zaporizhzhia.

Kherson region politician Oleksandr Prokudin said an 81-year-old man was killed and his 82-year-old woman wounded aft Russia shelled nan confederate metropolis of Kherson.

Ukraine’s subject said Russian forces carried retired 65 aerial strikes and fired astatine slightest 71 times from dense limb rocket systems astatine Ukrainian unit positions and populated areas on nan beforehand lines complete nan erstwhile 24 hours.

Andriy Kovaliov, a spokesperson for nan equipped forces wide staff, said Ukrainian forces “had occurrence successful immoderate places” amid fierce fighting connected nan beforehand statement southbound of Bakhmut. He said nan Russians were putting up beardown resistance, moving units and troops and deploying reserves. He did not opportunity really overmuch crushed Ukraine had gained. NATO Summit and diplomacy The Group of Seven (G7) signed a caller model to supply long-term, bilateral information commitments for Ukraine. The measures screen areas including modern precocious subject equipment, training, intelligence sharing and cyber defence. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said nan statement was “potentially very dangerous“.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed defence packages announced by NATO and nan G7 astatine nan information alliance’s yearly summit, but said an invitation to subordinate NATO “would person been ideal”. At a associated property convention pinch Zelenskyy, NATO main Jens Stoltenberg said “Ukraine is now person to NATO than ever before”. Zelenskyy met United States President Joe Biden connected nan sidelines of nan acme successful Lithuania and said nan 2 had “a very good, powerful meeting” that was “at slightest doubly arsenic agelong arsenic planned, and arsenic meaningful arsenic it needed to be”.

Zelenskyy said nan NATO-Ukraine Council established by NATO could springiness his state “institutional clarity” arsenic portion of Kyiv’s way towards NATO membership. Writing connected Twitter, he said it was “important” that nan assembly “be an instrumentality of integration, not conscionable partnership”.

US President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having a “craven lust for onshore and power” and promised that nan information confederation would not falter successful supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. Putin, he said, had underestimated NATO. “He thought NATO would break. He thought our unity would shatter astatine nan first testing. He thought antiauthoritarian leaders would beryllium weak. But he thought wrong,” Biden said astatine nan extremity of nan two-day summit.

Stoltenberg said nan “biggest risk” successful nan Ukraine warfare was a triumph for Putin, who sent Russian troops into Ukraine successful February 2022. “Ukraine has nan correct to take its ain path,” Stoltenberg said, adding that “it is not for Moscow to decide”.

Dmitry Medvedev, nan lawman caput of Russia’s powerful Security Council, said NATO’s accrued assistance for Ukraine brought nan threat of a 3rd world war closer, and that Russia would not beryllium deterred from achieving its goals successful Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Sweden and Ukraine signed an statement to cooperate connected defence procurement and for nan speech of classified information.

Russia’s authorities news agency TASS reported that Russian overseas intelligence main Sergey Naryshkin held a telephone telephone pinch his CIA counterpart William Burns successful precocious June to talk “what to do pinch Ukraine”. There was a anticipation nan 2 men mightiness meet successful person, TASS said, citing Naryshkin.

The Kremlin said a sojourn by Putin to China was connected nan agenda, adding nan day of nan travel would beryllium announced erstwhile it is finalised. China’s President Xi Jinping travelled to Moscow successful March.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent Putin a missive connected Tuesday proposing a measurement guardant to further facilitate Russian nutrient and fertiliser exports and guarantee nan continued Black Sea shipments of Ukrainian grain. The existing deal, brokered by nan United Nations and Turkey, is owed to expire connected Monday. Weapons Zelenskyy announced Australia would springiness Ukraine 30 bushmaster armoured vehicles arsenic portion of a caller defence package. Zelenskyy said that Germany would proviso further Patriot launchers and missiles to Ukraine. “This is very important for protecting life successful Ukraine from Russian terror!” he said connected nan Telegram messaging platform.

The British authorities said it would supply Ukraine pinch much than 70 combat and logistical vehicles, thousands of rounds of ammunition for Challenger 2 tanks, and a 50-million-pound ($64.9m) support package for instrumentality repair.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Kyiv could definitive much “gratitude” to its friends for their support successful nan look of Russia’s invasion, fixed that immoderate are giving up their ain stocks to proviso Ukraine. Wallace said aft he received a database of weapons requests from Kyiv he had told officials: “I americium not Amazon”.

Biden’s nominee to go nan US Army’s main of staff, General Randy George, told a Senate committee that Ukraine would use from nan US proviso of ATACM long-range missiles. George said nan Army Tactical Missile System would springiness Ukraine nan expertise to onslaught “attack deeper targets”. Wagner mutiny fallout Russia’s Ministry of Defence said nan Wagner mercenary group, which staged a little mutiny past month, is completing nan handover of its weapons. In a connection accompanied by a video showing tanks, rockets and different dense weapons, nan ministry said Wagner had transferred much than 2,000 pieces of instrumentality and complete 2,500 tonnes of ammunition.

General Sergei Surovikin, a lawman commandant of Russia’s subject operations successful Ukraine, is “currently resting”, according to Andrei Kartapolov, caput of nan State Duma Defence Committee. Surovikin has not been seen successful nationalist since nan Wagner mutiny, and location person been unconfirmed reports that he had been detained for questioning.

The UK’s defence ministry said that Russia’s Chief of nan General Staff Valery Gerasimov made his first TV quality since nan mutiny. “Gerasimov was seen being briefed by video nexus by Russian Aerospace Forces Chief of Staff Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov,” it said.

The Kremlin’s Peskov dismissed a declare by Ukrainian subject intelligence that Wagner soldiers intended to get atomic devices during their grounded mutiny arsenic “misinformation”. His comments followed a Reuters news agency study citing Ukraine’s subject intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, saying Wagner fighters reached a atomic guidelines – known arsenic Voronezh-45 – successful an effort to get mini Soviet-era atomic devices.