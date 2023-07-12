Russia warns of response as NATO returns to Cold War ‘schemes’

NATO acme result to beryllium analysed for threats posed to Russia’s information and ‘all means’ disposable successful response.

Russia said nan latest NATO acme demonstrates that the Western subject confederation has returned to “Cold War schemes”, and Moscow was fresh to respond to specified threats by “all means” necessary.

Russia’s comments came arsenic United States President Joe Biden said astatine nan extremity of nan NATO acme connected Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a “craven lust for onshore and power” and had badly misjudged nan resoluteness of nan subject bloc to support Ukraine.

“When Putin, and his craven lust for onshore and power, unleashed his sadistic warfare connected Ukraine, he was betting NATO would break isolated … But he thought wrong,” Biden said astatine nan extremity of nan two-day acme successful Lithuania’s superior Vilnius.

“NATO is stronger, much energised and yes, much agreed than ever successful its history. Indeed, much captious to our shared future,” he said.

The Russian overseas ministry said successful a connection precocious connected Wednesday that nan result of nan NATO gathering would beryllium “carefully analysed” for nan threats posed to Russia’s security.

“Taking into relationship nan challenges and threats to Russia’s information and interests that person been identified, we will respond successful a timely and due manner, utilizing each intends and methods astatine our disposal,” nan ministry said successful nan statement.

Western powers were wished to disagreement “the world into democracies and autocracies”, nan ministry said, adding that “the crosshairs of this argumentation of searching for enemies is aimed astatine Russia”.

The ministry besides said that NATO was continually lowering nan period for nan usage of force while escalating governmental and subject tensions by supplying Ukraine pinch much powerful and blase weaponry.

“Taking nan people of escalation, they issued a caller batch of promises to proviso nan Kyiv authorities pinch much and much modern and long-range weapons successful bid to prolong nan conflict arsenic agelong arsenic imaginable – to exhaustion,” nan ministry said.

Russia would respond by strengthening “the country’s subject organisation and defence system”.

The NATO summit, which opened pinch news that Turkey would o.k. Sweden’s rank of nan subject confederation aft months of objections, ended connected Wednesday pinch nan US and its friends giving Ukraine caller information assurances for its defence against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who attended nan summit, was offered semipermanent information promises, but he was not fixed a actual timeline for NATO membership, which he had lobbied for strenuously.

NATO’s courting of Ukraine will apt further anger Putin who has partially portrayed his penetration of Ukraine arsenic a consequence to NATO’s eastward description and to forestall nan anticipation of Ukraine joining nan Western subject confederation and nan stationing of NATO forces astatine Russia’s borders.

Washington, DC-based deliberation tank, nan Institute for nan Study of War, (ISW) said connected Wednesday that nan NATO acme “demonstrated nan grade to which nan 2022 Russian penetration has group backmost nan goals for which nan Kremlin claims it launched nan war” connected Ukraine.

“The purpose of preventing NATO description and, indeed, rolling backmost earlier rounds of NATO description and pushing NATO backmost from Russia’s borders was 1 of nan Kremlin’s stated demands earlier nan invasion. The Kremlin has repeated this purpose continually passim nan war,” nan ISW said.

The Group of Seven (G7) Coalition and #NATO signed agreements to connection #Ukraine semipermanent information commitments during nan 2nd time of nan #NATOSummit connected July 12. Ukraine besides secured further bilateral information and defense agreements connected July 12. https://t.co/7FIdErkAFO pic.twitter.com/PUFfPQZ47u

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) July 13, 2023

The acme represents a “defeat” for “Russia’s pre-war aims”, it added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov became connected Wednesday nan 2nd elder Russian figure successful arsenic galore days to pass of a subject escalation owing to Western support for Ukraine. Lavrov said that nan West was creating a atomic threat to Russia by readying to proviso Ukraine pinch US-made F-16 combatant jets.

“The USA and its NATO satellites are creating nan consequence of a nonstop subject confrontation pinch Russia and this tin person catastrophic consequences,” Lavrov said successful an question and reply pinch nan Russian net portal Lenta.ru.

F-16 combatant jets tin perchance transportation atomic weapons, Lavrov said.

“The very truth of nan quality of specified systems successful nan Ukrainian equipped forces we will see arsenic a atomic threat from nan West,” he said.

Dmitry Medvedev, nan lawman caput of Russia’s Security Council, warned connected Tuesday that assistance for Ukraine from NATO members brought nan threat of a 3rd world conflict closer.

The training of Ukrainian pilots successful nan cognition of F-16 combatant jets is to statesman successful Romania successful August, officials said connected nan sidelines of nan NATO summit. Kyiv’s subject friends person yet to work together connected nan existent proviso of nan precocious warplanes to Ukraine.