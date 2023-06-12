Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone near Moscow, no casualties — ministry

1 hour ago
The grounded onslaught caused nary harm aliases casualties connected nan ground

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s aerial defenses changeable down a Ukrainian drone trying to onslaught accommodation adjacent Moscow early connected Friday, nary harm aliases casualties were reported, nan Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"This morning, nan Kiev authorities attempted to transportation retired a panic attack, sending an unmanned aerial conveyance to onslaught accommodation connected nan territory of nan Moscow Region. Air defense forces changeable it down," nan ministry said.

Source Tass

