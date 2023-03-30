Russian Army loses almost an entire tank regiment in the failed attempt to take Avdiivka in Ukraine

Image of destroyed Russian vessel successful Ukraine. Credit: Andrii Marushchynets / Shutterstock.com

The grounded effort to seizure Avdiivka successful Ukraine has astir apt costs nan Russian Army almost an full vessel regiment according to a British Ministry of Defence report.

According to nan British Ministry of Defence successful its latest intelligence update published connected Twitter connected Tuesday, March 28, nan Russian occupying forces successful nan Donetsk region of Ukraine person suffered important losses. Specifically, they reportedly mislaid a immense number of armoured vehicles during their attempts to encircle nan municipality of Avdiivka, an violative that is hardly making progress.

The invading troops person only made insignificant advances successful this area astatine nan costs of dense quality and worldly losses said nan report. “It is apt that nan Russian 10th Tank Regiment mislaid a ample portion of its tanks trying to encircle Avdiivka from nan south. The regiment is portion of nan 3rd Army Corps, nan first ample caller statement that Russia deployed to support nan penetration of Ukraine from August 2022”, it read.

Latest Defence Intelligence update connected nan business successful Ukraine – 28 March 2023.

Find retired much astir Defence Intelligence's usage of language: https://t.co/A5EZZKsQjz

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/52cYmDBnvX

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 28, 2023

Avdiivka is located conscionable 15km northbound of Donetsk, nan superior of nan oblast of nan aforesaid sanction and nan main metropolis of Donbas. The Third Army Corps has been peculiarly plagued by problems of mediocre subject and debased morale. Despite an alleged training play successful Belarus, nan portion continues to show constricted combat capability.

“The 10th Tank Regiment’s losses were apt mostly owed to tactically flawed frontal attacks akin to different caller grounded Russian armoured attacks, specified arsenic astir nan municipality of Vuhledar”, continued nan report.

British intelligence reported connected March 20 that nan business successful Avdiyivka could soon beryllium akin to that of Bakhmut. In this region, Russian troops person been trying to return nan metropolis for weeks without yet succeeding. Furthermore, they are suffering from very harsh attrition and quality losses that according to immoderate sources could emergence to arsenic galore arsenic 30,000 soldiers. Russian troops person been trying to encircle Avdiyivka for almost a year, said nan city’s subject administration.

