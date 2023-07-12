Russian defence ministry says Wagner handing over weapons

Move comes 2 weeks aft backstage service group launched an unprecedented, but yet short-lived, mutiny.

The Wagner mercenary group is completing nan handover of its subject hardware and weapons to nan regular equipped forces, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defence, 2 weeks aft a short-lived mutiny that saw its columns beforehand connected Moscow.

The ministry announced connected Wednesday it had received much than 2,000 pieces of subject hardware, including tanks, mobile rocket launchers and anti-aircraft systems.

It said it had been fixed “more than 2,500 tonnes of various types of ammunition and astir 20,000 mini arms”. Much of nan equipment, it said, had not been utilized successful combat before.

The disarming of Wagner reflects efforts by nan Russian authorities to defuse nan threat posed by nan backstage service and its laminitis Yevgeny Prigozhin, though uncertainty remains astir his fate.

Under nan position of nan woody that ended nan rebellion he was expected to spell into exile successful Belarus, but Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said past week that Wagner soldiers remained successful their camps and Prigozhin was successful Russia.

The ministry said overmuch of nan instrumentality did not look to person been utilized successful combat earlier [Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP Photo]

The Kremlin said connected Monday that Prigozhin and 34 of his apical officers met President Vladimir Putin connected June 29, 5 days aft nan rebellion. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wagner’s commanders pledged loyalty to Putin and that they were fresh “to proceed to conflict for nan Motherland”.

Putin has said that Wagner troops were required either to motion contracts pinch nan defence ministry, move to Belarus aliases discontinue from service.

The defence ministry, which released photos of nan instrumentality successful undisclosed locations, said nan Wagner weapons had been transferred to rear positions wherever nan instrumentality tin beryllium maintained aliases repaired.

The equipped group, which played a cardinal domiciled successful nan Ukraine offensive, sought to topple Russia’s subject activity during nan rebellion, which was complete successful little than 24 hours.

At nan time, Putin condemned nan revolt arsenic an enactment of treason and threatened terrible reward for those who took part, but nan criminal lawsuit against Prigozhin was dropped hours later arsenic portion of nan deal. At nan aforesaid time, nan Wagner main apparently could still look prosecution for financial wrongdoing aliases different charges.

The rebellion represented nan biggest threat to Putin successful his much than 2 decades successful power, moreover though Prigozhin, agelong seen arsenic adjacent to Putin, insisted nan uprising was not aimed astatine nan president but astatine Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and main of nan military’s General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov.

Both men stay astatine their posts.

At nan aforesaid time, uncertainty surrounds nan destiny of General Sergei Surovikin, nan lawman commandant of Russian forces fighting successful Ukraine, who reportedly had ties to Prigozhin.

Andrei Kartapolov, a retired wide who heads nan defence affairs committee successful nan little location of nan Russian parliament, said connected Wednesday that Surovikin was “resting” and “not presently available”, but declined to elaborate.