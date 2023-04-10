Russian diplomat calls for ensuring security of Russians in Sudan

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian statesmanlike typical envoy for nan Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met connected Monday pinch Sudanese Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Sirraj to accent nan request of ensuring information of nan Russian embassy and Russian citizens successful that country, nan Russian overseas ministry said.

"The Russian broadside called for an contiguous ceasefire and insisted that imaginable disputes beryllium settled by intends of negotiations. The Russian broadside besides stressed nan value of ensuring nan information of nan Russian embassy successful Khartoum and each Russian nationals successful Sudan," it said.

According to nan ministry, nan 2 diplomats focused attraction connected nan latest developments successful Sudan amid nan equipped confrontation betwixt nan regular service and nan accelerated support forces.

The business successful Sudan has escalated complete disagreements betwixt service commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who besides heads nan Sovereign Council, and nan caput of nan Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his lawman successful nan council. On April 15, clashes erupted adjacent a subject guidelines successful nan metropolis of Merowa and Khartoum. According to nan latest information from nan Sudan Doctors Committee, much than a 100 civilians person died arsenic a consequence of nan fighting, while nan World Health Organization reports much than 1,000 victims.