Russian diplomat calls for ensuring security of Russians in Sudan

5 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Russian diplomat calls for ensuring security of Russians in Sudan

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian statesmanlike typical envoy for nan Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met connected Monday pinch Sudanese Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Sirraj to accent nan request of ensuring information of nan Russian embassy and Russian citizens successful that country, nan Russian overseas ministry said.

"The Russian broadside called for an contiguous ceasefire and insisted that imaginable disputes beryllium settled by intends of negotiations. The Russian broadside besides stressed nan value of ensuring nan information of nan Russian embassy successful Khartoum and each Russian nationals successful Sudan," it said.

According to nan ministry, nan 2 diplomats focused attraction connected nan latest developments successful Sudan amid nan equipped confrontation betwixt nan regular service and nan accelerated support forces.

The business successful Sudan has escalated complete disagreements betwixt service commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who besides heads nan Sovereign Council, and nan caput of nan Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his lawman successful nan council. On April 15, clashes erupted adjacent a subject guidelines successful nan metropolis of Merowa and Khartoum. According to nan latest information from nan Sudan Doctors Committee, much than a 100 civilians person died arsenic a consequence of nan fighting, while nan World Health Organization reports much than 1,000 victims.

More
Source Tass

Related Article

Baseball: Shohei Ohtani's start shortened by rain delay in Angels' win

Baseball: Shohei Ohtani's start shortened by rain delay in Angels' win

45 minutes ago
G-7 top diplomats to back Taiwan peace as 3-day talks end in Japan

G-7 top diplomats to back Taiwan peace as 3-day talks end in Japan

45 minutes ago
Ukraine energy chief calls on G-7 to set nuclear plant security steps

Ukraine energy chief calls on G-7 to set nuclear plant security steps

45 minutes ago
US hopes for regular consular access to Gershkovich in Russia — White House

US hopes for regular consular access to Gershkovich in Russia — White House

1 hour ago
Sudanese Armed Forces consider ongoing conflict a coup attempt — statement

Sudanese Armed Forces consider ongoing conflict a coup attempt — statement

1 hour ago
Crown Prince of Kuwait dismisses National Assembly — statement

Crown Prince of Kuwait dismisses National Assembly — statement

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Silvio Berlusconi sale de los cuidados intensivos después de 12 días ingresado

Silvio Berlusconi sale de los cuidados intensivos después de 12 días ingresado

18 hours ago
Wajib Tahu, 11 Daftar Tol Gratis yang Dibuka Saat Mudik Lebaran

Wajib Tahu, 11 Daftar Tol Gratis yang Dibuka Saat Mudik Lebaran

21 hours ago
Campaigning starts for mayoral, municipal assembly elections

Campaigning starts for mayoral, municipal assembly elections

21 hours ago
G-7 top diplomat talks enter 2nd day with Russia's war high on agenda

G-7 top diplomat talks enter 2nd day with Russia's war high on agenda

21 hours ago
What sparked the violent struggle to control Sudan's future?

What sparked the violent struggle to control Sudan's future?

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.