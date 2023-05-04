MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s system is stably recovering, pinch GDP maturation having reached 0.6% successful nan first 5 months of this year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said astatine a gathering pinch President Vladimir Putin.

"The country’s system keeps stably, I would say, recovering contempt sanctions <…> Russia’s GDP maturation totaled 0.6% successful nan [first] 5 months, and what is very important, 5.4% successful May year-on-year," he said.

Speaking astir imaginable yearly figures, PM noted that "making forecasts is simply a thankless task." "However, erstwhile preparing for nan gathering I thought astir nan outlook for nan year. We are now assured that maturation is going to beryllium higher than 2% for nan twelvemonth unless location are force-majeure circumstances," he said.

The coming business successful nan Russian system is amended than projected earlier, which holds nan committedness of fulfillment of each tasks charted, Putin said.

Commenting connected Mishustin’s words that each societal obligations to citizens will beryllium met successful nan future, Putin stressed: "It is very important." "But arsenic important is nan truth that nan results we person <…> are amended than expected earlier, amended than forecasts. This holds nan committedness of fulfillment of each tasks <…> astatine slightest wrong a year," he added.