Russian GDP growth totals 0.6% in 5M 2023, 5.4% in May year-on-year — PM

7 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Russian GDP growth totals 0.6% in 5M 2023, 5.4% in May year-on-year — PM

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s system is stably recovering, pinch GDP maturation having reached 0.6% successful nan first 5 months of this year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said astatine a gathering pinch President Vladimir Putin.

"The country’s system keeps stably, I would say, recovering contempt sanctions <…> Russia’s GDP maturation totaled 0.6% successful nan [first] 5 months, and what is very important, 5.4% successful May year-on-year," he said.

Speaking astir imaginable yearly figures, PM noted that "making forecasts is simply a thankless task." "However, erstwhile preparing for nan gathering I thought astir nan outlook for nan year. We are now assured that maturation is going to beryllium higher than 2% for nan twelvemonth unless location are force-majeure circumstances," he said.

The coming business successful nan Russian system is amended than projected earlier, which holds nan committedness of fulfillment of each tasks charted, Putin said.

Commenting connected Mishustin’s words that each societal obligations to citizens will beryllium met successful nan future, Putin stressed: "It is very important." "But arsenic important is nan truth that nan results we person <…> are amended than expected earlier, amended than forecasts. This holds nan committedness of fulfillment of each tasks <…> astatine slightest wrong a year," he added.

More
Source Tass

Related Article

Why one million Aussies are in danger of negative cash flow even with interest rates staying on hold

Why one million Aussies are in danger of negative cash flow even with interest rates staying on hold

2 hours ago
Brother of shooting victim reveals he had just stepped outside when he was shot twice and killed

Brother of shooting victim reveals he had just stepped outside when he was shot twice and killed

2 hours ago
Why Sydney rubbish trucks keep catching on fire due to incorrect lithium battery disposal

Why Sydney rubbish trucks keep catching on fire due to incorrect lithium battery disposal

2 hours ago
Alen Moradian funeral: Tensions boil over at Bondi Junction shooting victim's memorial

Alen Moradian funeral: Tensions boil over at Bondi Junction shooting victim's memorial

2 hours ago

Popular Article

BREAKING | Patrice Motsepe steps in to resolve Banyana Banyana crisis

BREAKING | Patrice Motsepe steps in to resolve Banyana Banyana crisis

14 hours ago
Grace Helbig: YouTube star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Grace Helbig: YouTube star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

15 hours ago
IAEA assures safety of water release from Fukushima disaster site

IAEA assures safety of water release from Fukushima disaster site

14 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.