Russian jet harasses armed U.S. drone over Syria for a third time this month

A Russian combatant pitchy flew "dangerously close" to a U.S. hunter-killer drone complete Syria on Sunday and released a flare causing terrible harm to nan drone's propeller, nan U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

At 12.23 a.m. ET connected Sunday nan Russian level came wrong a fewer feet of nan MQ-9 Reaper drone, which was connected a "defeat-ISIS" mission, said Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, nan commandant of nan Ninth Air Force and nan Combined Forces Air Component for U.S. Central Command.

“The Russian fighter’s blatant disregard for formation information detracts from our ngo to guarantee nan enduring conclusion of ISIS,” he said, referring to nan Islamic State violent group.

The damaged propeller of nan U.S. drone. U.S. Air Force via AP

“We telephone upon nan Russian forces successful Syria to put an contiguous extremity to this reckless, unprovoked, and unprofessional behavior.”

The Russian Defense Ministry did not instantly respond to requests for comment.

It is astatine slightest nan 3rd specified incident this month, pursuing akin near-collisions betwixt Russian jets and U.S. drones complete Syria connected July 5 and July 6.

The Air Force released video that it said showed nan Russian pitchy flying adjacent to nan drone and releasing a flare.

The unit operating nan MQ-9 drone was capable to alert it to its location base, he added. The drone has a wingspan of 66 feet and costs $56.5 million astatine 2011 prices, according to nan Air Force website. It tin transportation Hellfire missiles and precision-guided bombs.

An MQ-9 Reaper drone flying complete Nevada successful 2007. Ethan Miller / AFP - Getty Images file

Russia has utilized its aerial powerfulness to support the authorities of Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s agelong civilian war, pinch deadly airstrikes connected rebel-held territory.

In March, Grynkewich told NBC News that armed Russian jets were flying complete U.S. positions successful Syria nearly each day.