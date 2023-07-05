HAVANA, July 5. /TASS/. Russian Railways is negotiating for reconstruction of a conception of Cuban railways, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli told TASS, adding that Sinara-Transport Machines whitethorn proviso rolling banal to Cuban railways.

"Our institution Sinara-Transport Machines that is progressive successful rolling banal for railways, regularly appears present (in Cuba - TASS). It is negotiating for proviso of rolling banal for nan Cuban railroad network. The talks connected reconstruction of nan web of Cuban railways are underway pinch Russian Railways," he said.

RZD International, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, and nan Union of Railways of Cuba signed a contractual statement connected nan task to reconstruct and modernize railway infrastructure of nan republic successful 2017.