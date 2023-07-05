Russian Railways negotiating for reconstruction of part of Cuban railroad network — envoy

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Russian Railways negotiating for reconstruction of part of Cuban railroad network — envoy

HAVANA, July 5. /TASS/. Russian Railways is negotiating for reconstruction of a conception of Cuban railways, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli told TASS, adding that Sinara-Transport Machines whitethorn proviso rolling banal to Cuban railways.

"Our institution Sinara-Transport Machines that is progressive successful rolling banal for railways, regularly appears present (in Cuba - TASS). It is negotiating for proviso of rolling banal for nan Cuban railroad network. The talks connected reconstruction of nan web of Cuban railways are underway pinch Russian Railways," he said.

RZD International, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, and nan Union of Railways of Cuba signed a contractual statement connected nan task to reconstruct and modernize railway infrastructure of nan republic successful 2017.

More
Source Tass

Related Article

Why one million Aussies are in danger of negative cash flow even with interest rates staying on hold

Why one million Aussies are in danger of negative cash flow even with interest rates staying on hold

2 hours ago
Brother of shooting victim reveals he had just stepped outside when he was shot twice and killed

Brother of shooting victim reveals he had just stepped outside when he was shot twice and killed

2 hours ago
Why Sydney rubbish trucks keep catching on fire due to incorrect lithium battery disposal

Why Sydney rubbish trucks keep catching on fire due to incorrect lithium battery disposal

2 hours ago
Alen Moradian funeral: Tensions boil over at Bondi Junction shooting victim's memorial

Alen Moradian funeral: Tensions boil over at Bondi Junction shooting victim's memorial

3 hours ago

Popular Article

BREAKING | Patrice Motsepe steps in to resolve Banyana Banyana crisis

BREAKING | Patrice Motsepe steps in to resolve Banyana Banyana crisis

14 hours ago
Grace Helbig: YouTube star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Grace Helbig: YouTube star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

15 hours ago
IAEA assures safety of water release from Fukushima disaster site

IAEA assures safety of water release from Fukushima disaster site

14 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.