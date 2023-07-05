Russian specialists discussing participation in reconstruction of Cuban refinery — envoy

HAVANA, July 5. /TASS/. Russian specialists are discussing nan information successful reconstruction of a refinery successful Cuba, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli told TASS.

"Currently discussions are underway connected imaginable reconstruction [of Cienfuegos refinery, pinch Russian specialists participating], afloat aliases partially I don’t know, but nan rumor is nether chat arsenic well," he said.

Russian companies besides proviso instrumentality for metallurgical equipment, nan diplomat said, adding that instrumentality for thermal powerfulness plants is besides delivered.

Located astir 250 km to nan southeast of Havana, nan refinery successful Cienfuegos is nan largest successful nan country. It is owned by nan Cuban authorities institution Cupet.

Moreover, Russian car manufacturers are willing successful delivering cars to Cuba, pinch respective supplies being negotiated, Koronelli noted. "Our instrumentality is demanded present arsenic group retrieve it," he said, mentioning Lada Vesta, Granta, Niva, arsenic good arsenic Kamaz, among models celebrated successful nan country.