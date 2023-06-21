Russian spy chief says he spoke to CIA boss on Ukraine

Sergey Naryshkin says nan telephone connected ‘what to do pinch Ukraine’ took spot soon aft grounded Wagner mutiny successful June.

Russia’s overseas intelligence main Sergey Naryshkin has said that he and CIA counterpart William Burns discussed “what to do pinch Ukraine” successful a telephone telephone precocious past month, according to a study by nan state-run TASS news agency.

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported connected June 30 that Burns had called Naryshkin to guarantee nan Kremlin that nan United States had nary domiciled successful nan little mutiny a week earlier by Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner group of fighters.

Naryshkin confirmed that Burns had raised “the events of June 24”, erstwhile nan mercenaries took power of a confederate Russian metropolis and precocious towards Moscow earlier reaching a deal pinch nan Kremlin to extremity nan revolt.

But he said that for astir of nan call, lasting astir an hour, “we considered and discussed what to do pinch Ukraine”.

The CIA declined to remark connected his remarks.

Russia invaded Ukraine successful February 2022 and has said that different countries should not discuss its early connected its behalf.

The United States has many times backed this principle, described arsenic “nothing astir Ukraine without Ukraine”.

Burns and Naryshkin person maintained a statement of connection since nan commencement of nan Ukraine warfare astatine a clip erstwhile different nonstop contacts betwixt Moscow and Washington are astatine a minimum, and relations are astatine their lowest constituent since nan 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Talks ‘sooner aliases later’

Naryshkin told TASS that negotiations connected nan warfare would go imaginable astatine immoderate point. The news agency did not specify whether this was portion of his speech pinch Burns.

“It’s earthy that negotiations will beryllium imaginable sooner aliases later, because immoderate conflict, including equipped conflict, ends by negotiations, but nan conditions for these still request to ripen,” TASS quoted him arsenic saying.

Asked astir nan report, Ukrainian statesmanlike advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told nan Reuters news agency: “Today, personification for illustration Naryshkin has nary leverage complete really this warfare will end.”

Podolyak said Russia was losing nan warfare and location could beryllium nary negotiations pinch group for illustration Naryshkin.

“This Russian elite perceives events wholly inadequately, truthful location is thing to talk astir pinch them.”

Ukraine, which launched a long-expected counteroffensive past month, has said it will not participate talks astatine this constituent arsenic this could efficaciously frost nan business connected nan battlefield, wherever Russia has seized much than a sixth of its territory.