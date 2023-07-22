Russian ultra-nationalist who has gotten away with criticizing the Kremlin for years is arrested after calling Putin a 'cowardly mediocrity'

Igor Girkin (Strelkov), nan erstwhile apical subject commandant of nan self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" and nationalist blogger, detained earlier Friday and accused of extremism, sits wrong a solid defendants' cage during a proceeding to see a petition connected his pre-trial apprehension successful Moscow connected July 21, 2023.Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A salient Russian warfare blogger was arrested connected Friday aft months of criticizing Putin.

Igor Girkin, a erstwhile FSB operative, had agelong flouted Russian laws forbidding wartime criticism.

But nan pro-war blogger was detained this week aft calling Putin a "cowardly mediocrity."

A salient Russian ultra-nationalist who has agelong skirted consequences for his Kremlin disapproval was arrested this week aft apparently taking his critiques of Russian President Vladimir Putin excessively acold this time.

Igor Girkin, a pro-war, erstwhile FSB information operative who goes by nan nom de guerre Stelkov, which is Russian for shooter, was detained astatine his flat connected Friday connected charges of extremism. Girkin's woman posted news of her husband's apprehension successful a Telegram message to his astir 900,000 followers earlier Russian authorities media confirmed his detainment.

But for each his critiques of nan conflict successful Ukraine, Girkin is decidedly pro-war, suggesting that Putin and his generals haven't gone acold enough, and calling for nan afloat mobilization of Russia's population.

The apprehension of Girkin signals a Kremlin crackdown connected outspoken critics of Russia's warfare effort successful Ukraine a period aft Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin staged a short-lived mutiny that represented nan astir superior threat to Putin's powerfulness successful much than 2 decades.

For months, Girkin and different wartime personalities for illustration him person been allowed to castigate nan Russian authorities and subject connected Telegram, nan societal media level that nan Kremlin has yet to ace down on, successful rants and raves that flout nan country's ultra-strict laws forbidding wartime criticism.

The high-profile warfare blogger, who once led a group of Russian militants successful Donetsk, said successful an April YouTube video that Russia was heading "towards subject defeat," and accused Russian media of glossing complete nan war's antagonistic impacts connected Russia.

In caller months, these bloggers person zeroed successful connected what they spot arsenic nan ineptitude of Russian generals, oligarchs, and pursuing nan grounded Wagner coup, moreover Putin himself.

Girkin's vitriol toward Putin seemed to ramp up moreover much successful nan aftermath of nan Wagner rebellion. In a June 25 Telegram post, Girkin suggested that if Putin can't triumph successful Ukraine, "he needs to legally transportation his powers."

Girkin's Friday apprehension comes 3 days aft Girkin made his boldest denunciation of Putin yet, saying, "the state will not past different 6 years of this cowardly mediocrity successful power," successful a Telegram post.

In tribunal connected Friday, Girkin was charged pinch making "public calls to transportation retired extremist activities connected nan internet," The Financial Times reported. He was placed nether apprehension until mid-September amid an ongoing investigation and faces up to 5 years successful prison, according to nan outlet.

