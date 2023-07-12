Ryuchell: Japanese TV personality found dead at agent's office

Ryuchell speaks into microphone astatine Human Rights Festa Tokyo 2022 talk arena connected November 20, 2022 successful Tokyo, JapanImage source, Getty Images

By Antoinette Radford & Mariko Oi

BBC News

Japanese TV characteristic Ryuchell has been recovered dormant by their head astatine nan agency's agency successful Tokyo.

The 27-year-old's origin of decease has not yet been confirmed, but constabulary said they are investigating if they took their ain life.

Ryuchell joined a chap model, Peco successful 2016 and nan brace had a son.

In August 2022, nan mates divided aft Ryuchell announced they nary longer identified arsenic male, attracting overmuch disapproval online.

In nan station shared to Instagram, Ryuchell said they would still unrecorded pinch Peco and their son.

But galore accused nan personage of being an absent begetter and criticised their determination to travel out. In February, Ryuchell appeared successful a YouTube video alongside Peco, who defended her ex-husband and said she supported them arsenic they worked retired their sexuality.

Ryuchell became an influential LGBT fig successful Japan and was well-known for their genderless style of dressing. As they became much famous, they were taxable to galore online societal harassment campaigns which mostly criticised their individual life and gender non-conformity.

Shortly aft their death, position for illustration "Ryuchell" and "character assassination" started trending connected Twitter successful Japan, pinch galore expressing daze and sadness.

One personification called Ryuchell a sparkling ray successful a harsh world, and referred to termination arsenic being preventable.

Peco and their boy are overseas - connected Tuesday she posted a image of a barroom for his 5th birthday. The family are yet to remark connected news of Ryuchell's death.

